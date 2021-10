PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles' running back usage to this point in the season has been interesting, to say the least. Miles Sanders, the lead back, has 37 carries in four games, which is tied for 33rd in the NFL with Dallas Cowboys' No. 2 running back Tony Pollard and New York Jets rookie Michael Carter. Sanders was expected to be a central figure in their offensive attack, yet has rushed nine times total the last two weeks.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO