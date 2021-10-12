Every Gem on Suni Lee's Encanto Costume Was Shimmering During Her Salsa on DWTS

JoJo Siwa took to the Dancing With The Stars stage on Monday night for DisneyWeek: Heroes Night with her partner Jenna Johnson. The pair danced the waltz dressed as the main characters from Cinderella, with Johnson dressed as the Disney princess and Siwa dressed as Prince Charming. Every one of Siwa’s performances has been historic, simply because she is the first person to compete with a same-sex partner. But there was something extra vulnerable about the Viennese waltz she performed on Monday. Something extra beautiful and momentous and joyful. It could have been the music choice or the lighting or the costumes. Or it could simply have been that Siwa finally was living out a dream.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO