Every Gem on Suni Lee's Encanto Costume Was Shimmering During Her Salsa on DWTS

By Perri Konecky
PopSugar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's Disney week on Dancing With the Stars, and we've got over-the-top costumes, accessories, and dance moves aplenty! On Monday night, the dynamic dancing duos linked up for Disney Heroes Night, and we saw Cinderella and Prince Charming, Tarzan and Jane, and many more. But one of our favorite performances and costumes of the night came from Suni Lee and Sasha Farber, who danced the salsa to "Colombia, Mi Encanto" from the upcoming Disney movie Encanto, out this Thanksgiving. The dance floor lit up with colors, and the backdrop resembled the illuminated Casa Madrigal from the movie.

