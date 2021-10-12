CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Worcester Regional Research Bureau releases ‘Questions for the Candidates’ report ahead of City Council and School Committee debates

By Tom Matthews
 8 days ago
The last day to register to vote in Worcester’s 2021 municipal election is Wednesday, Oct. 13. To help residents make informed choices in the upcoming City Council and School Committee election, the Worcester Regional Research Bureau has released a guide with a series of questions regarding key topics and issues ahead of the election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

MassLive.com

