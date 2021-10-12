Pacers' Caris LeVert: Still not scrimmaging

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeVert (back) remains without a return timetable, the Indy Star reports. Coach Rick Carlise said Monday that LeVert continues to progress on a weekly basis, but the guard has not taken part in any five-on-five scrimmages as he works back from a stress fracture in his back. When asked about LeVert's status, Carlisle offered only a vague, coach-speak assessment. "He'll be up to speed by the time he's ready to play," the coach said. "And we don't know when that will be." Considering the regular-season opener is just over a week away and LeVert is yet to return to full contact, it's highly likely that he'll miss at least a few games to begin the year. With T.J. Warren (foot) also out indefinitely, Justin Holiday (ankle), Jeremy Lamb and rookie Chris Duarte could be set for increased minuets early on.

