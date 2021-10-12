CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Justin Holiday: Hoping to play in opener

 8 days ago

Holiday (ankle) is optimistic that he'll be able to play in the Pacers' regular-season opener against the Hornets on Oct. 20, the Indy Star reports. The Pacers are handling Holiday on a day-to-day basis, but the fact that he's already looking ahead to the regular-season opener is an indication that he probably won't play in either of the team's final two exhibitions. With T.J. Warren (foot) out indefinitely and Caris LeVert (back) dealing with a stress fracture, Holiday could begin the season in an expanded role -- particularly if LeVert misses any time.

IN THIS ARTICLE
