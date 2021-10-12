Here's Your First Look at Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka

Here's Your First Look at Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka
Timothée Chalamet shared a first look into his upcoming role as Willy Wonka, and we can hardly contain ourselves. The actor was announced to star in Wonka, the prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, back in May, and since then, we've been desperately awaiting any glimpse of a teaser. Thankfully, our prayers were answered at last, because Chalamet decided to treat us to some photographic evidence this last weekend.www.popsugar.com
