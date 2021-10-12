CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Here's Your First Look at Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka

By Navi Ahluwalia
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Timothée Chalamet shared a first look into his upcoming role as Willy Wonka, and we can hardly contain ourselves. The actor was announced to star in Wonka, the prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, back in May, and since then, we've been desperately awaiting any glimpse of a teaser. Thankfully, our prayers were answered at last, because Chalamet decided to treat us to some photographic evidence this last weekend.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Here's a first look at 'The Munsters' reboot cast

(CNN) -- "The Munsters" director Rob Zombie is giving fans a look at the cast of the reboot. Zombie took to Instagram to officially confirm that Jeff Daniel Phillips will play Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie will be Lily Munster, and Dan Roebuck will be Grandpa Munster. He captioned a...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Johnny Depp Continuously Replaced by Timothée Chalamet Amid Lawsuit Drama

Johnny Depp has been heavily targeted in the media over the past months as his lawsuit with ex-wife Amber Heard has continued to blow up with everyone wanting to know more. The verdict for the $150 million lawsuit will not be determined until spring 2022, however, it seems that new information continues to release. Most recently, we have seen Depp begin to stand up for himself. The actor has warned others that they can be “canceled” at any moment, regardless of the truth. Depp continues to state that he is innocent and did not abuse Amber Heard.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

What Picking Up The Willy Wonka Mantle From Gene Wilder And Johnny Depp Feels Like, According To Timothée Chalamet

Things seem to happen grudgingly slow or frighteningly fast in Hollywood, and in Timothée Chalamet’s case, it certainly seems to be the latter as of late. The Dune star has picked up an awesome number of major roles in a short amount of time, pandemic be damned. Chalamet is currently filming as a young Willy Wonka in the prequel musical Wonka, and he has now opened up about how it feels picking up after icons such as Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, the two actors who have previously held the role in major releases.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Zendaya Has Bangs Again, and Obviously Looks as Beautiful as Ever

The hair chameleon she is, Zendaya debuts a new style at pretty much every event she attends. This time, the actress brought back blunt, brow-grazing bangs at the Dune photocall during the London Film Festival on Oct. 17, once again proving that she can pull off absolutely any hair style. She paired the new look with effortless loose waves while wearing a chainmail top and a checkered wrap skirt.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chalamet
POPSUGAR

Leave It to Zendaya to Make Medieval Armor Look Unbelievably Sexy

Zendaya — and her stylist Image Architect Law Roach — have been serving head-turning looks since the beginning of their magical partnership, but her style on the Dune press tour has exceeded far beyond our expectations. Perhaps it's the addition of her costar Timotheé Chalamet posing alongside her or that it's just been a minute since we've seen her on a full-blown tour. Either way, the actress's head-to-toe Vivienne Westwood ensemble at the London Film Festival is one of the many examples of what we're talking about.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Time Out Global

Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Wonka’ is filming at the Rivoli Ballroom in Brockley

If you’re out in south London this week, you could spot some icons of the silver screen on their way to film a Hollywood blockbuster. After shooting in Lyme Regis, Bath and Warner Bros Studios Leavesden, ‘Wonka’ has arrived in Brockley, SE4. The film, which is a prequel to ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, stars indie darling Timothée Chalamet as a young Willy Wonka and is currently filming at the glitzy 1950s venue the Rivoli Ballroom.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England
WWD

A Closer Look at Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ Press Tour Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet have become some of the biggest style stars to watch over the last few years, and their fashion during their “Dune” press tour has cemented their high-fashion credentials. Both stars have attended several events over the last month and a half for the upcoming sci-fi film wearing stylish looks from designer brands like Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Alaïa, Haider Ackermann, Stella McCartney and more that evoke each of their respective styles. Chalamet, for one, has continued his affinity for modern suits by wearing looks in graphic patterns and fresh takes on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Timothée Chalamet looks dapper in an edgy zip-up suit as he larks around with co-stars Zendaya and Jason Momoa at Dune's London premiere

He's known for his edgy sense of style. And Timothée Chalamet effortlessly combined classic red carpet dressing with his flair for out-there fashion on Monday when he stepped out for Dune's London premiere. The Oscar-nominated actor, 25, opted for a sharp black suit adorned with zips and larked around with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

This Photo of Jason Momoa and Son Nakoa-Wolf Will Make You Do a Double Take

Watch: Jason Momoa & Isabela Merced Team Up for "Sweet Girl" On Tuesday, Sept. 28, Jason Momoa stepped out to celebrate the world premiere of the new James Bond movie No Time to Die at the Royal Albert Hall in London. And although the Justice League actor's wife, Lisa Bonet, didn't make an appearance, he still had the cutest dates on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Kids: Everything To Know About Lily-Rose & Jack

Johnny Depp shares two children, daughter Lily-Rose and son Jack, with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Paradis. Learn all about Johnny’s kids here. Johnny Depp, 58, is a widely-successful actor in Hollywood, best known for roles in films like Pirates of the Caribbean, Finding Neverland, Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, and Sweeney Todd. Johnny is also a proud dad to two children: daughter Lily-Rose Depp, 22, and son Jack Depp, 19. The actor shares both kids with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Paradis, 48, whom he dated from 1998 to 2012.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cameron Boyce’s Parents Say Late Son Warned Them He “Wasn’t Going To Be His Usual Self” in Thriller ‘Runt’

Cameron Boyce, the bright young actor known for his roles in the Disney franchise Descendants and TV show Jessie, died in July 2019 at 20 years old from a seizure caused by SUDEP (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy). Today, with the Oct. 19 streaming release of Runt, a 2020 indie thriller directed by William Coakley, fans can see him in his last — and most edgy — role yet. During his lifetime, Boyce was known first and foremost for his comedic, lighthearted work for Disney, which his father Victor Boyce says wasn’t really a targeted goal or aspiration of his. As...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy