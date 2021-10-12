Here's Your First Look at Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka

Johnny Depp has been heavily targeted in the media over the past months as his lawsuit with ex-wife Amber Heard has continued to blow up with everyone wanting to know more. The verdict for the $150 million lawsuit will not be determined until spring 2022, however, it seems that new information continues to release. Most recently, we have seen Depp begin to stand up for himself. The actor has warned others that they can be “canceled” at any moment, regardless of the truth. Depp continues to state that he is innocent and did not abuse Amber Heard.

