Energy Industry

3 Egyptian companies sign 381.5-mln-USD MoU to expand oil refinery

 9 days ago

CAIRO, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced on Tuesday a new memo for establishing atmospheric distillation project in Assuit province. Three Egyptian companies: Ennpi, Petrojet and Assiut Oil Refining Company have signed a memorandum of understanding worth 6 billion Egyptian pounds (381.5 million U.S....

