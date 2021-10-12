CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Mini-series ‘Dopesick’ tells stories from all sides of the opioid epidemic

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 8 days ago

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – New television series “Dopesick” aims to tell stories from the opioid epidemic still ravaging the rural United States, weaving together accounts from Purdue Pharma board members, prescription drugs salespeople, victims and government officials. Based on the book by Beth Macy, the semi-fictional mini-series is produced by...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Review: Hulu's 'Dopesick' dives deep into America's addiction to opioids

Depicting the damage opioids can inflict on individuals and communities is nothing new for television. Two Showtime series come to mind: "Nurse Jackie," which spotlighted a pill-popping medical professional, and "American Rust," the locally shot crime drama with a story set amid western Pennsylvania's opioid crisis. Rarely, though, does a...
TV & VIDEOS
Fast Company

Hulu’s ‘Dopesick,’ Michael Keaton’s opioid epidemic show, will make you sick with rage

About six weeks ago, Purdue Pharma was dissolved in a bankruptcy settlement that cost its owners, members of the Sackler family, $4.5 billion. It was exactly the outcome that the company tried to avoid 25 years ago when, with the patent on its signature drug MS Contin having expired, the company rolled out its new “miracle drug” OxyContin, the supposed cure for pain. Had the new drug somehow failed, perhaps many of the estimated 500,000 lives lost to the U.S. opioid epidemic since could have been saved. As the new Hulu miniseries, Dopesick, demonstrates, however, Purdue did everything in its massively financed, well-connected power to make sure that was not what happened.
TV & VIDEOS
New Scientist

Don't Miss: Dopesick is an intense drama about the US opioid crisis

Cloud Studies at the Whitworth in Manchester, UK, explores how war, industry and vested interests shape, alter and even poison the air we breathe. This is the last chance to see it, because the exhibition ends on 17 October. Tropical Arctic by palaeobotanists Jennifer McElwain and Ian Glasspool and scientific...
TV & VIDEOS
nonpareilonline.com

Review: 'Dopesick' makes opioid addiction understandable, says Michael Keaton

When Michael Keaton read the script for “Dopesick,” a new Hulu series about the opioid crisis, the words just jumped off the page. “When you read something that’s good, it gets real clear, real quick,” he says. Never mind that it’s made for television. “It’s hard to nail something in 90 minutes or two hours or two hours and 20 minutes. The beauty of television is you can drill down and develop it over time.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn Dever
Person
Peter Sarsgaard
Person
Kaitlyn
Person
Michael Keaton
International Business Times

Michael Keaton Confronts US Opioid Crisis In 'Dopesick'

Before he became Batman, Michael Keaton made his dramatic film debut in "Clean and Sober," an unflinching look at drug addiction during the United States' 1980s cocaine craze. Three decades later, he is ready to take on a similar theme. Ahead of next year's superhero movie "The Flash" -- in...
CELEBRITIES
Decider

Is ‘Dopesick’ Based on a True Story?

Hulu‘s new drama Dopesick dives deep into the origins and devastating effects of the opioid crisis, which is now regarded as the worst drug epidemic in American history. The series explores the rise of OxyContin from the perspective of its creator, Purdue Pharma — who downplayed its addictive qualities in order to sell the drug to largely working-class patients — as well as doctors and patients dealing with the epidemic across the United States.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Purdue Pharma#Opioid Epidemic#Reuters#20th Television#Hulu#Americans
Rottentomatoes.com

Dopesick Creator Danny Strong: 'This Is a Crime Story'

We’ve all heard statistics: That opioid use has contributed to more American deaths than the Vietnam conflict. That it’s particularly ransacked rural America. That middle-aged women have frequently abused, and overdosed from, the drug. But how did something like the opioid drug OxyContin proliferate so quickly into our society since...
TV SERIES
mediapost.com

Hulu Drama 'Dopesick' Tells Story Of Nation's Oxycontin Crisis

Like other, similar such miniseries and movies that come out of Hollywood on hot-button issues, Hulu’s new dramatization of the history of the epidemic of addictions to oxycontin and other pain-relieving opioids drips with self-importance. It is also patronizing to the pious, hard-working, coal-mining “li’l folks” whose Appalachian communities were...
TV SERIES
wvtf.org

Award-Winning Journalist Macy on 'Dopesick' TV Series, Ongoing Opioid Crisis

The best-selling book Dopesick centers on the opioid epidemic in parts of Virginia, and how devastated families sought to hold drug maker Purdue Pharma accountable. It’s now a limited series on Hulu, starring Michael Keaton. Labeled by its creator as ‘the trial that never happened,’ the show, which was filmed in Virginia, premiered this week.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Collider

Michael Keaton on ‘Dopesick’ and Why This Was an Important Story to Tell

From creator Danny Strong and inspired by the best-selling book of the same name, the limited Hulu series Dopesick delves into how Purdue Pharma created the worst drug epidemic in American history when they pushed their opioid while lying about how addictive it truly is. Threading stories about Big Pharma, a small mining community, and the DEA, the villains become clear while the ordinary people try to struggle through each day just to make it to the next.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Hulu's Dopesick is a muddled telling of an urgent story

"It’s important enough to understand the origins and realities of America’s opioid epidemic that I’m hesitant to wholly dismiss Hulu’s occasionally informative, less frequently entertaining new limited series Dopesick," says Daniel Fienberg of the eight-episode limited series created by Danny Strong based on Beth Macy's 2018 bestselling book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company That Addicted America. "Not everybody has the time to read books on the epidemic or watch in-depth documentaries like Alex Gibney’s The Crime of the Century or even to watch the myriad condemnations of Big Pharma on every comedy-news hybrid program now airing," he adds. "So if the presence of cinema’s best Batman in a scripted series is what it’s going to take to open some eyes to a national crisis, then so be it. Still, despite powerful performances from Michael Keaton and several of his top-tier co-stars, Dopesick is a frustrating selection of questionable narrative choices and bizarrely bad performances from typically unimpeachable actors. It’s a muddled telling of an urgent story." Fienberg adds: "It’s a tough structure to translate to the screen. In its best moments, Dopesick does a good job of following the money in a trickle-down manner, implicating sales, marketing and corporate leaders, and sometimes unscrupulous doctors, in creating a drug, fabricating the conditions and terminology for which it becomes the only cure, and then manipulating the establishment through loopholes, indirect payoffs and all manner of grift. These moments are the parts of Dopesick that feel like you’re reading a book — uncinematic but lucid — rather than watching a television show that stretches incoherently across several states and two decades."
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hulu’s ‘Dopesick’ Is the Latest in a Series of Shows Tackling the Opioid Crisis

Countless American lives have been touched by opioid addiction or lost to it. And this crisis, more and more, is getting covered by TV. High-profile projects in which opioids play a part include HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” with Kate Winslet’s title character in slow-motion grief over the loss of her son to drugs, and Showtime’s “American Rust,” featuring Jeff Daniels as a cop in a town governed by its need for pills — who is himself addicted. But Hulu’s “Dopesick,” currently streaming, targets the source of the problem, depicting corporate malfeasance and ineffective government oversight while displaying empathy for those...
TV & VIDEOS
wfirnews.com

Roanoke journalist Beth Macy on Dopesick and the Hulu mini-series

The second group of three episodes for the Hulu mini-series “Dopesick” drops today. Roanoke journalist Beth Macy wrote the best-selling book of the same name. She then spent five months as a writer and producer as part of the Dopesick Hulu production. WFIR’s Gene Marrano spoke to Beth Macy last week via Zoom about treating Opioid Use Disorder – OUD, about bringing Oxycontin maker Purdue Pharma to justice over its role in the opioid addiction crisis – and about what’s ahead. Here is a “Longer Listen”:
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy