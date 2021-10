Capital One has invested heavily in technology to improve its efficiency. It recently acquired an investment banking firm to boost its commercial banking operation. Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) investors have had a terrific year. At Monday's prices, the stock was up more than 70% in 2021, which is beating both the S&P 500 and the average return in the financial sector. It has bounced back nicely from the worst of the pandemic, based on an uptick in the economy, among other factors.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO