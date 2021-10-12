CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Regency Centers Stock In The Last 20 Years

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) has outperformed the market over the past 90 days by 7.47%, generating a 8.18% return for its investors over the time period. Now, given this information, it may seem like price appreciation alone is the best way to have made money on this stock, that's not actually the case.

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Spotify's stock price is down 20% this year but continues to grow its business. Activision Blizzard is down 17% this year, but has a strong slate of games about to come out. It's rare to find high-quality businesses trading at a discount, but it can happen for a number of reasons, especially if there is short-term uncertainty due to an unimpressive earnings report, bad company news, or a weakening stock market in general. When it does, investors should take advantage.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Solana's Price Increased More Than 10% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Solana’s (CRYPTO: SOL) price rose 10.83% to $173.05. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 18.0% gain, moving from $147.12 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $213.47. The chart below...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Occidental Petroleum stock rallies after Truist analyst upgrades, boosts price target to Street high

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to snap a five-day losing streak, after Truist analyst Neal Dingmann became Wall Street's most bullish on the oil and natural gas exploration and production company, citing expectations that record free cash flow will continue. Dingmann raised his rating to buy from hold. He raised his price target to $50, which implies a 58% gain off Friday's closing price of $31.66, from $35. That is now the highest price target among the 29 analysts surveyed by FactSet. "[W]e believe the company will soon discuss...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Regency Centers#Investing#Investors
InvestorPlace

7 Penny Stocks to Buy – While They’re Still Penny Stocks

Putting it simply, penny stocks haven’t been so hot lately. Chalk this up to both the deflating of the meme stock bubble, as well as overall market volatility. Not only have popular names in this category (stocks priced at $5 or less) moved lower. Many once-hot names have tanked to the point where they too have “penny stock status.”
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Hot Stock That Smart Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The growth in online shopping has propelled digital payments over the past several years, benefiting certain companies along the way. PayPal is a huge winner of this trend, as its global payments network helps individuals and merchants facilitate transactions. A network effect and valuable intangible assets have fueled PayPal's remarkable...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Why Xiaobai Maimai Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Xiaobai Maimai (NASDAQ: HX) shares are trading higher on above-average volume. Not seeing any company-specific news from the session. The company on Tuesday disclosed the resignation of its CEO and Chairman and announced the appointment of Yilin Wang as CEO. The stock is up roughly 330% over the past 5...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

It's Not Too Late to Buy This Rock-Solid Value Stock

Capital One has invested heavily in technology to improve its efficiency. It recently acquired an investment banking firm to boost its commercial banking operation. Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) investors have had a terrific year. At Monday's prices, the stock was up more than 70% in 2021, which is beating both the S&P 500 and the average return in the financial sector. It has bounced back nicely from the worst of the pandemic, based on an uptick in the economy, among other factors.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Costco Wholesale

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on Costco Wholesale(NASDAQ:COST). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) shares moved upwards by 11.55% to $14.77 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.0 million. China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC) stock rose 7.15% to $8.09. Trading volume for this security closed at 533.3K, accounting for 879.06% of its average...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin Mining Stock Cipher Mining Is Surging Today

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) is trading significantly higher Wednesday amid a sharp increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Bitcoin climbed above $65,000 to new all-time highs amid the debut of the first ever Bitcoin futures ETF. Last week, Cipher Mining announced plans to make monthly purchases through December...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cramer Says These Cloud Stocks Are Ready To Rally

On CNBC’s “Mad Money," Jim Cramer said some of the fast-growing cloud stocks seemed “ready to roar.”. Analyzing charts based on technical analysis by Tim Collins, Cramer said ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) and Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) seemed to be “primed for a breakout,”. He added that this makes sense because these...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wells Fargo Bumps Up GATX Price Target By ~6%

Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak-Cusic raised the GATX Corp (NYSE:GATX) price target to $110 (implying an upside of 12%) from $103 ahead of quarterly results and given the confidence in the improving lease rate environment and components and digital. The analyst maintained an Overweight rating on the shares. The company...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Upstart stock drops after double downgrade

Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. are off 3.6% in Monday morning trading after Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler downgraded the stock two notches, to underperform from buy, writing that he sees "little room for upside" with shares up roughly 800% on the year. The S&P 500 has gained about 19% so far in 2021. Schindler wrote that Upstart sees opportunity in the auto-lending market after having success with its artificial-intelligence-driven personal-loan business, though this new market comes with its own challenges. "Although auto loans represent a much larger [total addressable market], we also highlight the higher barriers to entry with more competitors and established, well-capitalized institutions," Schindler wrote. Upstart's current valuation embeds "premature optimism on Upstart's ability to take material shares in the auto-lending space," he continued. Schindler raised his price objective to $300 from $200 in his note to clients. Shares recently changed hands near $375.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy