Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), a retailer of luxury EVs as well as advanced battery tech, stands to gain quite a lot should it manage to win a lucrative Saudi contract. As per an interview by the CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea project as well as the Amaala luxury tourism initiative, John Pagano, the Kingdom is looking to build “the largest battery storage system in the world.” The video embedded in the tweet below is in English.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO