Elon Musk Says Cybertruck-Inspired 'Gigabier' Will Be Served at Tesla's German Factory

By Jelisa Castrodale
Food & Wine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Tesla held what Bloomberg described as an "Oktoberfest-style county fair" just south of Berlin, Germany, at the site of its still-under-construction Gigafactory. Tesla CEO Elon Musk addressed the 9,000 person crowd, to discuss the facility's eventual manufacturing capabilities — he believes that it could eventually produce 10,000 vehicles a week — and to talk about some of the amenities that it will have for the employees who work on-site.

