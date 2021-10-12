How To Master Your Money Mindset & Release Money Blocks: Lessons From The Holistic Wealth Podcast with Keisha Blair

Mental Health Is A Critical Part of Holistic Wealth. Mental health is a critical part of holistic wealth and studies show that we’re now experiencing an international awakening on the sheer importance of mental health. Globally, the calls to mental health hotlines have tripled and quadrupled during COVID-19. On the Holistic Wealth podcast with Keisha Blair, we have had some amazing guests who have shared their own mental health struggles, as well as tips and strategies to improve your mental health and wellness. We are so grateful for the luminaries, trailblazers and experts who have opened up about their personal stories and the tools they use to cope. I shared several strategies to improve mental health in my viral article, “My Husband Died At Age 34. Here Are 40 Life Lessons I Learned From It“, now viewed by more than 50 million people globally, as well as in my book Holistic Wealth: 32 Life Lessons To Help You Find Purpose, Prosperity and Happiness. That First Edition of Holistic Wealth has been updated and expanded and will be released on International Women’s Day on March 8th 2022. It’s entitled Holistic Wealth: 36 Life Lessons To Help You Recover from Disruption, Find Your Life Purpose and Achieve Financial Freedom (with foreward written by iconic Actress Kelly Rutherford). The second edition also explores themes on mental health and wellness.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO