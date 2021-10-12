CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

ICG Publicists Awards Timeline Set; Ceremony Gets Early-Spring Date

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U4ij8_0cOuAsMh00

The 2021-22 awards season calendar has another new entry today. The International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600 , has set Friday, March 25, for its 59th annual ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The trophies traditionally are handed out on the Friday before the Oscars.

The group’s TV nominations will be announced on Tuesday, November 16, and the film nominees will be revealed on January 24. See the full timeline below, with the guild noting that its dates might change.

Here are the categories that will draw hardware in the spring:

  • Motion Picture Showman of the Year*
  • Television Showman of the Year
  • Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Award for a Television Campaign and for a Motion Picture Campaign
  • Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity
  • Bob Yeager Award for Community Service
  • Publicist of the Year
  • Lifetime Achievement Award
  • Press Award
  • International Media Award
  • Excellence in Unit Still Photography for both Motion Pictures and for Television

In lieu of the traditional awards luncheon last year, the publicists of the ICG raised over $60,000 for the Local 600 Hardship Fund.

Here is the full timeline for the International Cinematographers Guild’s 59th annual ICG Publicists Awards:

Friday, November 5:
Submissions deadline for TV publicity campaigns

Tuesday, November 16:
Television publicity nominees announced

Monday, January 17:
Submissions deadline for Motion Picture publicity campaigns

Monday, January 24:
Motion Picture publicity nominees announced

Monday, February 14:
Final awards voting opens

Thursday, February 24:
Voting closes

Friday, March 25
Winners announced at the ICG Publicists Awards Luncheon

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

Jane Campion Set To Receive Director’s Tribute At 2021 Gotham Awards

EXCLUSIVE: Jane Campion, whose latest film The Power of the Dog for Netflix has been playing the fall festival circuit to critical acclaim, has been selected to receive the Director’s Tribute at this year’s Gotham Awards ceremony, which will take place live November 29 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. Campion was the first female director to win the Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or, for her lauded 1993 film The Piano, and one of only seven women to be nominated for the Best Director Oscar. The Piano also received over 30 international awards along with nine Academy Award nominations and three...
MOVIES
Deadline

Illumination & Universal’s ‘Sing 2’ To Make World Premiere At AFI Fest

Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures’ Sing 2 will make its world premiere at AFI Fest, screening in-person at the TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, the American Film Institute announced today. The film hitting theaters on December 22 is a sequel to animated musical comedy Sing, which grossed $634 million worldwide, following its release in 2016. It picks up with theater-owning koala Buster Moon (Matthew McConaughey) and his all-star cast of performers, at a point when they have have turned their New Moon venue into a local hit. But Buster has his eyes on a much bigger prize: Debuting his new show...
MOVIES
Deadline

Recording Academy Commits To Grammy Awards Inclusion Rider

The Recording Academy announced today that its Grammy Awards will be the first major music award production to commit to the use of the contract addendums known as inclusion riders. In a statement released today, the Academy said that the rider is “designed to be a robust tool to ensure equity and inclusion at every level during the production” of the 2022 Grammy Awards show. The plan was initially announced in August and confirmed today. The awards show is set for Jan. 31, 2022. Inclusion Riders are contract provisions that set forth a process for hiring and casting to expand and diversify the...
MUSIC
Deadline

Gia Sandhu To Exec Produce & Star In Fantasy Pic ‘Alterations’; Mike Faist & Dennis Boutsikaris Join ‘Pinball’

EXCLUSIVE: Gia Sandhu (The Mysterious Benedict Society) has signed on to executive produce and star in Alterations, the first feature from writer-director Sean Wainsteim. In the film, a woman and a non-verbal girl serving as live-in caregivers are invited to stay in a house where their every desire is fulfilled, as long as they mend mysterious clothing for fairytale creatures. Sandhu will play Leila, the woman traveling with rebellious 12-year-old Nadia and a suitcase of her belongings, who is desperate for a safe place to call home. When she finds a situation that seems too good to be true, she’s willing to ignore some…...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Deadline

On-Location Filming In Los Angeles Sees Third-Strongest Quarter On Record, FilmLA Says

On-location filming is booming in Los Angeles. The third quarter of 2021 was the third-best quarter in 26 years, trailing only the pre-pandemic fourth quarters of 2016 and 2018, according to the latest report from FilmLA, the city and county film permit office. Shooting days were up 3.4% from the second quarter, and skyrocketed more than 141% from the dark days of the pandemic a year ago. “The biggest takeaway from this report is that the pace of local production continues to increase,” said FilmLA president Paul Audley. “The late-pandemic recovery is uneven in some ways, but community receptiveness to filming...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Phiphen Pictures Building New NJ Post-Production Film & TV Hub

EXCLUSIVE: Independent film and television production company Phiphen Pictures will open Phiphen Studios, a 10,000-square-foot boutique post-production and office space, in Englewood Cliffs, NJ, in 2022. The project is led by Phiphen Pictures founder Molly Conners to support and grow New Jersey’s film community following the reinstatement of its film and television tax credit, which runs through 2028. It’s a new construction and could eventually expand, including adding sound stages. Producer Jane Oster Sinisi is CEO of the complex, which will house post-production and office space, a 25-seat 4K theater, executive suites, a conference room, kitchens and an outdoor common area. Edit...
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ
Deadline

WME’s Sylvie Rabineau & Jill Holwager Gillett On Next Chapter Of Hollywood’s Literary Boom

EXCLUSIVE: Sylvie Rabineau and Jill Holwager Gillett sold their boutique Rabineau Wachter Sanford & Gillett Literary Agency to WME five years ago. At that time, the pair, who are now co-heads of WME’s literary packaging division, were behind films such as The Girl on the Train and series including HBO’s The Leftovers. In the intervening five years, the duo have racked up hundreds more deals, helped by Hollywood’s growing reliance on books as IP, such as Hulu’s recent opioid drama Dopesick, which is based on Beth Macy’s eponymous book; Netflix’s Anatomy of a Scandal, based on Sarah Vaughan’s book; Amazon’s series adaptation...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

David Heyman’s Heyday Television Options Four Dolores Redondo Novels

EXCLUSIVE: David Heyman’s Heyday Television has optioned four novels from award-winning Spanish noir author Dolores Redondo: The North Face of the Heart and its Baztan Trilogy prequel, the latter of which has already been made into three Netflix films. The North Face Of The Heart follows Spanish detective Amala Salazar, as she helps the FBI track an extraordinary serial killer down in New Orleans on the eve of Hurricane Katrina. Salazar joins a high-profile team led by FBI agent Aloisius Dupree, whose own complicated past is entwined with the communities struggling to defend their homes as the flood waters rise. Prior to its publication, Redondo wrote the Baztan Trilogy, which comprises The Invisible Guardian, The Legacy of the Bones and Offering to the Storm and has already been made into three Spanish language Netflix films by Fernando González Molina. Harry Potter’s Heyman and Heyday president Tom Winchester will oversee the projects. Heyday, which is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, has been busy in the optioning market since it launched, most recently scoring TV rights to Big Little Lies’ author Liane Moriarty’s Apples Never Fall.  Redondo is represented by CAA and Anna Soler-Pont at the Pontas Agency.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Publicist#Motion Pictures#Awards Season#Photography#Iatse
Deadline

BFI London Film Festival Alerts Guests About Two Positive Covid Tests

Two people who attended the BFI London Film Festival over the weekend have tested positive for Covid-19, prompting organizers to send a letter to guests they believe were in contact to recommend they be tested. Among those who received letters this evening were attendees of Sunday’s closing-night screening of The Tragedy of Macbeth at the Royal Festival Hall, and at the after-party at The Londoner hotel in Leicester Square. The festival said in the letter that he positive results were from “a small number of people” who attended, with a BFI spokesperson saying today that the fest was prompted to act by...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Reasonable Doubt’ Creator Raamla Mohamed Extends Overall Deal With ABC Signature

EXCLUSIVE: Writer Raamla Mohamed is staying in business with ABC Signature with a multi-year extension of her overall deal. The extension comes on the heels of Mohamed’s legal drama Reasonable Doubt getting a series order by Onyx Collective to stream on Hulu. Mohamed signed her first overall with the Studio, a part of Disney Television Studios, in 2018, and has been in the Disney family since 2009. “Raamla has a long history with ABC Signature and she’s lent her considerable talents to many of our biggest hits, from Grey’s and Scandal to Little Fires Everywhere,” said ABC Signature President Jonnie Davis....
TV SERIES
Deadline

Michael Lynton & Josh Berger Join Secret Cinema Board

Veteran industry executives Michael Lynton and Josh Berger have joined the board of immersive film experience outfit Secret Cinema. Lynton is Chairman of Warner Music Group Corp while Berger is the former President and Managing Director of Warner Bros UK, Ireland and Spain. Lynton has served as chairman of the board of Warner Music Group Corp since 2019 and chairman of Snap Inc since 2017. These roles follow more than a decade at Sony, including as chief executive of Sony Entertainment Inc, where he oversaw all of Sony’s global entertainment businesses. Berger stepped down from Warner Bros in December 2020 after...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘The Bachelorette’ Season 18 Snags Series’ Premiere Low, Tops Tuesday Demo; ‘The Voice’ Wins Viewers

The Bachelorette is back in full swing for fall as the reality series returned to ABC for its 18th Season. Last night’s two-hour premiere introduced teacher Michelle Young and the numerous men set to compete for a shot with her at the Indian Wells Resort in Palm Springs. Opening to a 0.7 demo rating and 2.84 million viewers in fast affiliates, The Bachelorette Season 18 topped Monday ratings but also marked a premiere low for the series. Last night’s opener was down from the Season 17 premiere in June (0.9,3.59M), which previously marked the series’ all-time premiere lows, and also down...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

‘The Craft: Legacy’s Zoey Luna Signs With A3 Artists Agency

EXCLUSIVE: The Craft: Legacy star Zoey Luna has signed with A3 Artists Agency for representation. The transgender youth activist and actress portrayed Lourdes in The Craft: Legacy and currently can be seen in Universal’s Dear Evan Hansen, directed by Stephen Chbosky. Luna was the subject of the groundbreaking documentary film Raising Zoey, chronicling her journey of how she was determined to live her authentic life, and fought school officials in the Los Angeles school system with the ACLU for her right to self-identify in school between ages 12-15. She was also part of Laverne Cox’s documentary film Laverne Cox Presents: The T Word for MTV and the documentary 15: A Quinceañera Story for HBO. She began her acting career with a lead role in the Rosario Dawson-directed short film Boundless and she most recently appeared in the season finale of FX’s award-winning series Pose. Luna served as the grand marshal at the 2015 LA Pride parade, is the recipient of the San Diego Equality Award and the recipient of the ALMA Awards’ Young Trailblazer Award. She also is a frequent featured speaker at the Human Rights Campaign’s Time to Thrive conferences. Luna continues to be repped by Transgender Talent.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘I Give It 6 Months’ Comedy From Jordan Young & Party Over Here In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has taken in for development I Give It 6 Months, a multi-camera romantic comedy from Jordan Young (Bojack Horseman), Party Over Here, the production company founded by the Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, and CBS Studios. Written by Young, in this anti-romantic, romantic comedy, two emotional wrecks in their 30s fall in love despite judgmental friends, who assure them it’s a mistake. They say there’s someone for everyone, but should there be? Young executive produces with Party Over Here’s Samberg, Schaffer, Taccone and Ali Bell. CBS Studios is the studio. Young is showrunner and executive producer of Dan Harmon’s new animated comedy series Krapopolis for Fox. He began his career on as an animator on The Simpsons before moving on to write and produce Comedy Central’s Drawn Together. His other previous credits include It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Raising Hope, Life in Pieces and Son of Zorn. Party Over Here produces Hulu’s praised comedy series Pen15 and also is behind the upcoming SNL offshoot series MacGruber for Peacock.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Michael Zegen & Newcomer Kasey Bella Suarez To Topline Simon Hacker’s First Feature ‘Zoo’

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and newcomer Kasey Bella Suarez will topline writer-director Simon Hacker’s debut feature Zoo, which recently wrapped production in New York City, starring alongside Robert Klein (Will & Grace, The Mysteries of Laura), Michael Covino (The Climb, News of the World), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things, The Oath), and Eric Berryman (Motherless Brooklyn, Marriage Story).  In the film, Zegen plays Andy Singer, a failing father and floundering realtor on the verge of eviction, who is drowning in the sweat of a New York City summer. When Andy’s daughter Anna (Suarez), a feisty 10-year-old already outfitted with...
MOVIES
Deadline

American Federation Of Musicians Celebrates Its 125th Anniversary

The American Federation of Musicians, representing 80,000 professional musicians in the U.S. and Canada, is celebrating its 125th anniversary Tuesday. It was founded on October 19, 1896, by a group of musicians who had gathered at the Hotel English in Indianapolis. The hotel isn’t there anymore, but the AFM is still standing strong. “While technology and the state of the music industry has changed, the AFM’s mission has not,” the union said, kicking off the anniversary. “There have been many challenges and even some defeats along the way, but the AFM has been unwavering in its dedication to working musicians everywhere. “From...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Deadline

Historic London Live Music Venue Koko Prepares To Reopen Following Investment From Elisabeth Murdoch’s ‘Chernobyl’ Producer Sister

An iconic UK live music venue is on the verge of reopening following millions of pounds of investment from Elisabeth Murdoch, Jane Featherstone and Stacey Snider’s Chernobyl producer Sister. The UK-headquartered drama producer has taken a 40% minority stake in London venue Koko, which will reopen in spring 2022 following £70m worth of overall investment. Driven by Founder and CEO Olly Bengough, the venue has undergone three years of construction and restoration following a blazing fire, colossal water damage and, subsequently, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. The relaunch is happening in partnership with Sister, which is behind hits such as BBC2/Netflix’s Giri/Haji...
MUSIC
Deadline

Fox Sets Midseason Premiere Dates For ‘Next Level Chef,’ ‘Call Me Kat’ & ‘Pivoting’

Fox viewers can look forward to three additional series come January 2022 as the network sets midseason premieres for Next Level Chef, Call Me Kat and Pivoting. The network, which currently hosts MasterChef and Hell’s Kitchen, will usher in a new Gordon Ramsay cooking competition in the new year. Next Level Chef is set to premiere on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. ET, following NFL On Fox and The OT. The show, which is produced by Studio Ramsay Global and Fox Alternative Entertainment, features a culinary gauntlet, set on a stage, over three stories high, each floor containing a different...
NFL
Deadline

DC FanDome 2021 Pulls In 66M Global Views, Up Three-Fold Over Last Year

WarnerMedia’s virtual fanboy conference DC FanDome racked up 66 million global views this year according to the studio, a number that outstrips last year’s confab that drew 22 million views worldwide. The online showcase, which was held on Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. PT, dropped a multitude of fresh product from Warner Bros’ DC label including but not limited to a new The Batman feature trailer, sneak peeks at The Flash, Black Adam and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, as well as a 10-minute goodbye and reminiscing from the Supergirl cast among other teasers across the film, TV and publishing spheres. The second annual conference...
BUSINESS
Deadline

‘Mother/Android’: Hulu Unveils Premiere Date & First Look Photos For Sci-Fi Thriller Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Algee Smith & Raúl Castillo

Hulu has unveiled the first images from its sci-fi thriller Mother/Android starring Chloë Grace Moretz (Suspiria), Algee Smith (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Raúl Castillo (Army of the Dead), announcing that it will premiere on the streamer on Friday, December 17. Set in the near future, Mother/Android follows Georgia (Moretz) and her boyfriend Sam (Smith) through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence. Days away from the arrival of their first child, they must face No Man’s Land—a stronghold of the android uprising—in hopes of reaching safety before giving birth. The feature is the first directed by Project Power and The Batman scribe Mattson Tomlin. The Batman and War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves produced through  6th & Idaho Productions with Adam Kassan and Rafi Crohn (Ordinary Joe, Away, Tales from the Loop), along with Miramax’s Bill Block (Halloween Kills, Uncle Frank), and Charles Miller (The Trial of the Chicago 7, Worth). Check out the first photos from Tomlin’s film below.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

24K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy