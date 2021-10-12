Watch Givēon Cover PinkPantheress’ “Just For Me”
Givēon is one of the best new singers in recent memory, with a rich, impassioned baritone ideal for traditionalist R&B ballads like “Heartache Anniversary.” PinkPantheress is another exciting new voice in music, but she seems to exist in an entirely different sonic universe, a hyper-online realm informed by Y2K-era club music and bedroom pop. Plus her vocals are as wispy as his are hearty. I would have never mentally connected them.www.stereogum.com
