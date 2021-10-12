Watch Givēon Cover PinkPantheress’ “Just For Me”

Rather than focus on happier themes, popular music today seems to want to embrace the melancholy. I don’t know about you, but it seems to me that nowadays, pop songs only seem to be getting sadder and sadder. The tracks I hear on the radio are not happy tunes expressing love, gratitude, forgiveness or some other positive emotion; rather they are laments, mourning the loss of all happiness and everything good in the world. I can’t help but notice how most pop songs are now excessively pessimistic. There is no positivity to be found, but instead disdain, discomfort and accumulated anger.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO