CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Amazon's Massive Sale on Area Rugs Is One for the Ages

By Maverick Li
Esquire
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might want to take a seat first, or at least have a cold glass of water nearby, in case you physically react to this Brobdingnagian—yeah, that’s the only suitable adjective—sale on rugs happening on Amazon right now. Though Amazon is officially calling it an "up to 30 percent off" sale, it doesn’t take a lot of digging to spot 40 percent, 50 percent, 60 percent, and even 70 percent discounts splashed across the majority of rugs in a plethora of colors, styles, and sizes.

www.esquire.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Holiday Sale: the Best Deals on Designer Handbags

We've entered a new season which means a new handbag! And for the the best deals, we're looking to Amazon's Holiday Sale. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and handbags to you before the New Year!
SHOPPING
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Holiday Sale: Save Up to 49% on Uggs

Now that cooler weather has arrived we're shopping for jackets and coats, but it's also a signal to start your holiday shopping! The good news is, Amazon's Holiday Sale has tons of discounts on the boots celebrities just can't get enough of. We're talking about Uggs, of course. But you'd better hurry! At these discounts, the boots and slippers won't last long and you could see some major shipping delays around the holidays (read: don't wait until Black Friday to shop for presents!).
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Area Rugs#Design#Esquire
SPY

TODAY ONLY: Save Up to 61% On Outdoor Fall Clean-Up Tools at Amazon

When transitioning into a new season, you’ve got to anticipate at least a little bit of yard work. And sadly, when it comes to fall, “a little” is quite the understatement. Sure, summer calls for gardening warm-weather flora, grass-cutting with the best lawn mowers and weeding those pesky peak-outs between the sidewalk cracks, but fall starts a whole new ballgame. And if you’ve got any trees that go bare for the winter on your lawn, you’ll know exactly what we’re talking about. Falling leaves are a nightmare when they’re on your own lawn. You can always hire a landscaping company to...
HOME & GARDEN
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Leggings to Shop Now

Now that fall and chilly weather have arrived, we're shopping for cozy clothes! While some of us are returning to the office, we haven't lost our lust for leggings. While we're not giving up on jeans entirely, we can't get enough leggings in our closets and with deals from Amazon's Fall Sale, shoppers can find leggings on sale for just about any occasion.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
SPY

Amazon Is Already Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, stores seem to be on the same page as us, and some are starting their Black Friday sales early. Like, October early. Amazon has launched a pre-Black Friday sale that they call “Black Friday-worthy deals,”...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Black Friday home and kitchen deals 2021: When does the sale start and what offers should you expect?

It might still be some weeks away but here at IndyBest our savings-obsessed minds are already dominated by the great monolith of shopping – Black Friday.Each year the sale seems to get bigger and longer, with more retailers joining in on the deals action and slashing prices on everything from alcohol to games consoles. While there are thousands of offers to snap up across the shopping bonanza, Black Friday is of particular interest to anyone that has just moved house or had a big appliance go kaput. That’s because fridge freezers, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, coffee makers, washing machines and more...
SHOPPING
theeverygirl.com

50+ Affordable Rugs for Every Area of Your Home

Besides my age, there’s one telltale sign that gives away the fact that I’m an adult. It’s not the possession of a credit card, it’s not that I have my own apartment, and it’s not that I have a steady job. I decided that I was officially an adult when I started getting jazzed about rugs.
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

Deals from Overstock's fall sale: Rugs, recliners, wall mirrors and more

Fall is a wonderful opportunity to transform your living space into something cozier for the colder months. It can also be the time to add a pop of color to fend off that dreary weather. Whether or not you already have an idea needing execution or if you're looking for some seasonal inspiration, check out Overstock's fall red tag sale.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

Amazon's First-Ever Beauty Sale Is Here—and the Discounts Are Huge

Shop the 30 best (very) early Black Friday deals on hair, makeup, and skincare products. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Given potential shipping delays and product shortages that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Motley Fool

Amazon's Gearing Up for a Massive Fourth Quarter

Amazon is looking to lengthen the holiday shopping season. An earlier start should allow it to keep more items in stock and ship items quickly. The move is very bullish considering the expansion in its fulfillment network since last year. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has kicked off the holiday shopping season earlier...
BUSINESS
purewow.com

10 of the Best Area Rugs to Totally Transform Your Space

We don’t know about you, but after spending the whole of last year in quarantine, we’ve fallen into a bit of a home rut. We want new. We want exciting! But we also don’t want to blow our budgets on a monster home reno. To the rescue? The best area rugs. Adding these decorative pieces to your space is a sure-fire way to liven things up without needing to put forth a whole lot of effort. They also serve some practical purposes, as well. Whether you want to protect your existing floors, reduce noise or just make things cozier, a new rug can make all the difference. Here are some smart things to think about when looking for your perfect match.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy