Art and Nature Converge at a Couple’s Glass, Cedar, and Stone House in New York
In a sense, this home was decades in the making. In the early ’90s, architect Carol Kurth designed a home for an art-minded couple. "At that time, they were just embarking on collecting," recalls Kurth, whose ensuing design, called Art House, included space for the couple’s growing ensemble. Then, some 20 years later, the clients reached out to Kurth again. Now facing retirement, they wanted to build a one-story home to accommodate all of their passions, including art, books, and nature.www.dwell.com
Comments / 0