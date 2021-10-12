Lamar Jackson is as close to a one-man team as the NFL has ever seen

It’s the morning after Monday Night Football, and the entire NFL-speaking world is abuzz about Jon Gruden’s email habits. Topless photos of cheerleaders, racial epithets, homophobic slurs, political attacks, and, of course, some good ol’ fashioned Roger Goodell bashing. You name it, Gruden clicked the send button on it. Now he’s not an NFL coach anymore and probably never will be again. The emails, largely culled from the NFL's ongiong investigation into the Washingont Football Team, are pretty sickening. Gruden got was coming to him. The communiques deserve their moment and deeper scrutiny, and will almost certainly get it. Unfortunately, lost in the uproar was perhaps the greatest Monday Night Football (another former employer of Gruden, it should be said) performance of all time from one Lamar Jackson.