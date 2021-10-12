CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jay-Z Has Been Spotted at Pace and Gagosian Exhibitions in London

By Helen Holmes
Observer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret to anyone familiar with the intersecting worlds of art and celebrity that Beyoncé and Jay-Z are eager patrons with impressive personal collections; therefore, it’s not a huge shock that Jay-Z has recently been spotted hitting up several highly anticipated exhibitions in London ahead of the Frieze Art Fair. The power couple also turned heads around a week ago when they made a dual appearance at the London Film Festival. According to new reports, Jay-Z was spotted at Pace gallery’s new mega-location in Mayfair, as well as Gagosian London’s debut of the Antwaun Sargent exhibition “Social Works II.”

