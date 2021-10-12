CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading U23 3-2 Norwich City: Match Report

By The Tilehurst End Guest Writer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn inspired Jahmari Clarke hat-trick saw off Norwich City under-23s in the Premier League Cup on Monday afternoon. The striker returned to Mehmet Ali’s side, having not featured against Birmingham City in Reading’s previous game – he was joined in the starting line-up by Coniah Boyce-Clarke, Caylan Vickers and David Nyarko. Absent were Harvey Collins, Michael Stickland, Malachi Talent-Aryeetey and Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan; Claudio Osorio wore the armband once again in place of Stickland.

