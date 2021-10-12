CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Remembering Lane Kiffin's wins as Vols' head coach: Tennessee 45, Georgia 19

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X5RNK_0cOuAf8U00

When Tennessee hosts Ole Miss Saturday at Neyland Stadium, it will mark Lane Kiffin’s return to Rocky Top as a head coach.

Kiffin, who is in his second season with the Rebels, served as Tennessee’s head coach in 2009.

He guided the Vols to a 7-6 record, including a 4-4 mark in the Southeastern Conference.

Kiffin’s last game with the Vols was a 37-14 loss to Virginia Tech in the Chick-fil-A Bowl on Dec. 31, 2009.

On Jan. 12, 2010, Kiffin left Tennessee to become USC’s head coach.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, Vols Wire will look at each of Kiffin’s victories as head coach of Tennessee.

This installment will revisit the Vols’ 45-19 victory against Georgia on Oct. 10, 2009.

Tennessee entered the 2009 campaign after finishing 5-7 in 2008, leading to the dismissal of longtime head coach and VFL Phillip Fulmer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3vaM_0cOuAf8U00

Kiffin was 2-3 in his first five games at Tennessee.

Tennessee opened the season with a 63-7 victory over Western Kentucky. The Vols then lost consecutive games to UCLA and Florida. UT bounced back to beat Ohio before losing to Auburn on Oct.3, setting up an SEC tilt against Georgia.

Kiffin picked up his first SEC win when the Vols defeated Georgia.

Tennessee quarterback Jonathan Crompton went 20-of-27 for a career-high 310 yards. He had three touchdown passes, but had an interception returned for a score by Georgia’s Bacari Rambo.

The two SEC East rivals slugged through a scoreless first quarter. The Vols scored first when Crompton connected with Gerald Jones on a 6-yard touchdown pass with 13 minutes, 59 seconds remaining in the second frame.

It was one of three scoring strikes for Crompton in the quarter and helped the Vols open a 21-12 lead by halftime.

Crompton also had touchdown passes to Denarius Moore and Marsalis Teague in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Daniel Lincoln kicked a 30-yard field goal. Montario Hardesty scored on a 39-yard run and Jones caught a second touchdown pass to put the game out of reach.

UT’s Bryce Brown closed out the scoring with a 1-yard plunge in the fourth quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eAPrk_0cOuAf8U00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Had Brutally Honest Admission On Lane Kiffin

It’s a rematch of former coworkers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday. Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama are hosting Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kiffin, of course, used to work under Saban at Alabama. He spent multiple seasons as the Alabama offensive coordinator before...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Lane Kiffin's father opens up on leaving Tennessee football job for USC Trojans

The homecoming for Lane Kiffin at Tennessee was victorious over the weekend in dramatic fashion as Ole Miss held off the Vols, 31-26, in a game marred by fans throwing debris onto the field of play after a disputed call in the fourth quarter. The victory was bittersweet in a way for Kiffin's 81-year-old father, Monte, who says he misses the program where his son coached in 2009.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
Local
Georgia College Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Montario Hardesty
Person
Gerald Jones
Person
Jonathan Crompton
Person
Bryce Brown
Person
Phillip Fulmer
Person
Lane Kiffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rebels#Usc#Vols Wire#Vfl Phillip Fulmer#Sec
On3.com

Lane Kiffin sends string of tweets trolling Tennessee fans

Lane Kiffin took the brunt of the Tennessee Volunteers faithful’s wrath on Saturday night. As chaos ensued around the game, his Ole Miss Rebels escaped with a hard-fought victory. Additionally, Kiffin escaped after being targeted by fans throwing debris onto the field. After getting hit by a golf ball during...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
On3.com

Jamie Erdahl responds to Lane Kiffin's apology

Ahead of what was supposed to be one of the better games last week, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin made news when doing a pregame interview with CBS sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl. “Here we go, get your popcorn ready,” Kiffin said abruptly before tossing his headset toward the camera...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

39K+
Followers
81K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy