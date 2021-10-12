CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Rockaway, NY

LI man cited for keeping sloth, wallaby in unsafe conditions at his home

By Erica Brosnan
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01pxR1_0cOuAeFl00
File photo: A two-towed sloth hanging from a branch. Photo credit Getty Images

EAST ROCKAWAY, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — A Long Island man was cited this month by the United States Department of Agriculture for keeping a sloth and wallaby in unsafe conditions at his home in East Rockaway.

According to a citation, the USDA inspected Larry Wallach’s home and found a sloth living in an enclosure in his garage surrounded by clutter, including stacked items and bicycles hanging from the ceiling.

The sloth was also living in an enclosure that had a hanging light and portable humidifier, both of which had exposed electrical cords that could cause injury to the animal.

Officials said they also found a wallaby – a small marsupial closely related to the kangaroo – improperly housed in Wallach’s backyard.

According to the USDA, the fenced in area where the wallaby lived had two sides that were 6-feet tall, but one side that was just 39-inches, leaving ample space for the wallaby to escape.

2021 06 09 Usda Ir Larry Wallach 21 c 0069 Nci Repeat by Marta on Scribd

.

.

.

.

Officials noted that Wallaby had also been observed in a public park allowing people to pet and play with an unleashed tiger cub.

“The licensee did not restrict access to the unleashed cub and did not maintain a barrier, allowing the cub to walk among the crowd. During public exhibition, the licensee must ensure that any animal must be handled so there is minimum risk to the animal and public, with sufficient distance and or barriers between the animal and the public,” the report states.

Wallach was previously cited in May after posting videos to Facebook showing the tiger cub interacting with a pet dog and a wolf.

When inspectors visited the home then, they observed the tiger had fractured left paw, which happened while roughhousing with the pet dog.

Officials also found that the cub, who was living in a cage with rotting floorboards, could easily escape from Wallach’s backyard.

“Fencing surrounding the tiger's outdoor housing enclosure does not meet the minimum height requirement of 8 ft. The wooden boundary fencing on the sides of the premises is approximately 6 ft. in height and the back fence is approximately 39 in. high,” the report said.

PETA is now calling for the public to stay away from Wallach’s home and the animals he houses, while asking the USDA to revoke his licenses.

“Wherever Larry Wallach goes, the potential for disaster follows,” a PETA spokesperson told Patch. “PETA is calling on the public to stay away from Wallach and is urging the authorities to revoke his license before his recklessness gets someone hurt.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
everythinghorseuk.co.uk

Man banned for life after keeping 40 horses in ‘horrendous conditions’

Man banned for life after keeping 40 horses in ‘horrendous conditions’. RSPCA inspectors found horses standing on muck 4ft high with their heads touching the roof of their stable. A couple from Tyne and Wear have been disqualified from keeping all animals after they neglected 40 horses. Following an RSPCA...
ANIMALS
microsoftnewskids.com

Scared Dog Abandoned On Roadside Melts In Woman’s Arms After Being Rescued

Left to fend for herself on the side of a desolate road, this little dog had every reason to feel distrustful and frightened. But despite her sad ordeal, the pup’s instinct to trust and love was never far from the surface. Recently, animal rescuer Georgiana Neagu shared heart wrenching footage...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Rockaway, NY
The Independent

Five bodies have been found since Gabby Petito vanished and thrust missing people into spotlight

The bodies of at least five missing persons have been found amid the intense focus on Gabby Petito’s homicide and the disappearance of fugitive Brian Laundrie.Mr Laundrie has been missing for five weeks after going on the run from authorities following the death of Ms Petito, who was found in a remote national forest in Wyoming on 19 September.Authorities also suspected Mr Laundrie of involvement in a double homicide in Moab, Utah, but later admitted he had no involvement in the murder case.The discovery of missing Colorado woman Sara Bayard’s body this week was the latest in a series...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SlashGear

Muscle relaxant pills recalled because the dose is higher than listed

A batch of muscle relaxant tablets has been recalled because the bottles may contain a higher dosage than listed on the label. The company notes in its recall advisory that taking too much of this drug may result in excessive depression of the central nervous system, potentially causing issues that can include fainting, falling, coma, seizures, and death.
BURBANK, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Li Man
98.1 The Hawk

What Does A Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to Poplar Hill Estates where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 30th.
LIFESTYLE
CrimeOnline

Brian Laundrie Parents Go on Extended Errand Run, Including 2 AT&T Stores Where SIM Cards Are Sold

Brian Laundrie’s parents went out on an extended errand outing on Tuesday, stopping by two AT&T stores, Walmart, and a FedEx store. Fox News reports that it was the longest outing Chris and Roberta Laundrie have taken since the disappearance of their son, 23-year-old Laundrie. The couple bought bottled water and a number of other items. Afterward, they headed to a bank, followed by a trip to a closed AT&T store, prompting them to drive to an open AT&T store in Sarasota.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Island Man#Sloth#Li
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Furious parents blast 'inhumane treatment' after California school district told parents to send children in with 'warm jackets' as they would be forced to eat lunch in the rain because of Covid-19 restrictions

A California school district sparked a huge backlash after one of its schools sent an email to parents earlier earlier this week telling them their children would be forced eat lunch outside in the rain due to coronavirus restrictions. The email from Patwin Elementary School notified parents that 'students are...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Daily Mail

Texas mother-of-two delivers her own baby in a gas station BATHROOM after assuming she just urgently needed to use the toilet

A Texas woman gave birth in a gas station bathroom stall after assuming her stomach discomfort was just an urge to use the toilet. Kaitlyn Fullerton, 22, and her husband Sergio Mancera, 24, were excitedly awaiting the arrival of their second child this summer but assumed they still had some time left while driving home from Victoria to Houston.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy