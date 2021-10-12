CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

St. Louis County man charged in death of 3-year-old with broken ribs

By Sam Masterson
 8 days ago
Photo credit (St. Louis County Police, Getty Images)

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOX) - A St. Louis County man is facing charges for the death of a 3-year-old who was found not breathing and had broken ribs, police say.

Tevin Branom, 21, was in a home in the 11400 block of Latonka Trail in Florissant when police responded to a call for a child not breathing on Monday around 5 p.m. The 3-year-old boy had bruising to his body and was found to have broken ribs, police say. The victim, Eli Taylor was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital.

Branom was previously implicated in abuse allegations, which resulted in the 3-year-old victim and his siblings being taken from Branom's home about 18 months. The children were returned to him about one month ago.

Police say Branom and three other children were the only people inside the home when they arrived. The other children were taken into protective custody. Police did not say what relation Branom had to the children.

Branom was unable to explain to detectives what caused the fatal injuries to the child and he was arrested, police say. He has been charged with second-degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death. Branom is being held on $500,000 cash only bond.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading the investigation.

