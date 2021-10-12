CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomlin confirms JuJu surgery, several players could return against Seahawks

By Andrew Limberg
 8 days ago
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will have shoulder surgery on Wednesday and will be played on the team’s injured reserve list.

Inside linebacker Devin Bush who suffered a groin injury during the game will be evaluated as the week goes on to see if he is available on Sunday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

Tomlin seemed confident that cornerback Cam Sutton (groin), receiver James Washington (groin) and defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) will return to practice on Wednesday and will have a better chance to return to the lineup on Sunday.

Offensive tackle Zach Banner and running back Anthony McFarland, who are still on IR, continued to be monitored by Tomlin and the team as the 21-day clock continues to run for both players.

Defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt, who has yet to officially return to practice was not mentioned by Tomlin.

