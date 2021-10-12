11 Top Chefs Who've Been Slammed By Critics

Jeff Mauro has come a long way since he won "Food Network Star" during the show's seventh season. Most foodies know him for his show "The Sandwich King" where, per IMDb, the comedian turned celebrity cook teaches us how to make the best sandwiches we could ever sink our teeth into. Since making it big, Mauro has not been shy about sharing some of his sandwich secrets. For example he divulged his secret to making the perfect grilled cheese — salt the outside of the bread after flipping — with Mashed. The cookbook author also revealed his top low-calorie, flavor-enhancing sandwich toppings to Food Network, and it should no surprise anyone that pickled jalapeños (and the heat they bring) topped his list. Mauro also had no shame in owning his guilty pleasure: crushing kettle-cooked BBQ chips and using them as a topping on his sandwich.

