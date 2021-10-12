11 Top Chefs Who've Been Slammed By Critics

Chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain is also known for his talent as an author, having penned numerous books, including New York Times bestsellers. Bourdain's career as a writer began with his article in The New Yorker, "Don't Eat Before Reading This," which gave readers a sneak peek into the tough kitchens of New York City. After the article found great success, he expanded it into a book: "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly." Over the course of his career, Bourdain wrote and published more books, including "A Cook's Tour: Global Adventures in Extreme Cuisines," "Anthony Bourdain's Les Halles Cookbook: Strategies, Recipes, and Techniques of Classic Bistro Cooking," and "The Nasty Bits" (via Biography).
