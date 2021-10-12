CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

11 Top Chefs Who've Been Slammed By Critics

By Leah Resnick
mashed.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best chefs in the world are often rewarded with TV fame, big money, and flashy restaurants bearing their name. None of that, however, can guarantee immunity from the one thing that they surely fear most: a terrible review from an influential critic. How much damage can one bad review...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The 5 Dishes Bobby Flay Thinks Everyone Should Know How To Make

It goes without saying that for a professional chef like Bobby Flay, food is high on the priority list. On his website, Flay writes, "Food is the center of my universe," and he has dedicated his entire life to various culinary pursuits. While this has often meant long hours in the kitchen perfecting recipes to share with the world, Flay recently added another project to his roster: He and his daughter Sophie started a podcast called "Always Hungry" to discuss their similar interests related to food, travel, and lifestyle (via Bobby Flay).
RECIPES
mashed.com

This Chef Actually Made Gordon Ramsay Cry

Gordon Ramsay has built his reputation as being a bristly guy who knows how to cook better than most. Ramsay is known for his hot temper and language that is not suitable for the workplace. In fact, those emotional flare ups are kind of a staple on his shows, including "Kitchen Nightmares" and "Hell's Kitchen." This celebrity chef can reduce a person to tears, and it doesn't matter if they are young children at the beginning of the careers (via YouTube) or an adult waiter who mistakenly double booked tables for the evening, placing a lot of pressure on the kitchen (via Youtube). Not that we're into psychoanalyzing, but it makes us wonder: Are Ramsay's temper and prickly ways a product of nurture or nature?
CELEBRITIES
mashed.com

These 3 Items Are Always In Ina Garten's Freezer

Are you familiar with Ina Garten, aka the Barefoot Contessa? This Food Network star who hosted her iconic cooking and home entertainment show from 2002 to 2019 (via IMDB) is pretty much the doyenne of living the good life, which she shares with her partner of more than 50 years, Jeffrey, through delicious food and drink. So when she shares tips and tricks — whether they be about why to keep baking ingredients at room temperature or why to use dried currants, and not raisins, in Irish soda bread — we listen. If Garten likes a rack of lamb, so do we.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Thomas Keller
Person
Frank Bruni
Person
Amanda Hess
Person
Jamie Oliver
Person
Emeril Lagasse
Person
Masaharu Morimoto
Person
Bobby Flay
Person
Andrew Zimmern
Mashed

This Was Antonia Lofaso's Biggest Top Chef Regret

Celebrity chef Antonia Lofaso is a fierce competitor who's not afraid to go all-in when she's preparing dishes. Per her official website, Lofaso stands out in the industry for her unique "interpretation of old-school Italian" food and has worked under many accomplished chefs such as Wolfgang Puck. For her, it's essential to showcase her personality through her dishes while making sure that she is able to grasp what her audience needs from her.
CELEBRITIES
Eater

The Chefs Who Left

Whether you’ve dined at a restaurant or ordered delivery or takeout in the past year, you probably already know there’s a staffing shortage that’s impacted nearly every facet of the restaurant industry. You might be able to tell from the difference in service from the pre-COVID world and now, or from a business’s opening hours, or number of staff, as many have needed to cut days or close early for lack of workers. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, job openings hit more than 10 million for the first time ever in June. The two sectors experiencing the most vacancies? Retail and restaurants.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

You've Been Ordering Wine The Wrong Way, According To Chef Ludo Lefebvre - Exclusive

Choosing a wine can feel like a shot in the dark; even if you have a decent understanding of the difference between a pinot grigio and a pinot noir, or feel pretty certain that you like reds better than whites. Unless you're a professional sommelier or spend your free time taking Napa tours, how do you really know that you're choosing the right vino to complement your dinner? Making things even more overwhelming are the humorous wine brand names — if you're out to dinner with friends, sharing a bottle of Fat Bastard or Sailor Seeks Horse might liven things up (via Bloomberg) ... but, these fun-sounding blends might pair terribly with your entrée.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chefs#Restaurants#Food Wine#Head Chef#Food Drink#Medium#The New Yorker#Momofuku#The New York Times#Covid
mashed.com

Jeff Mauro's Ultimate Secret Ingredient

Jeff Mauro has come a long way since he won "Food Network Star" during the show's seventh season. Most foodies know him for his show "The Sandwich King" where, per IMDb, the comedian turned celebrity cook teaches us how to make the best sandwiches we could ever sink our teeth into. Since making it big, Mauro has not been shy about sharing some of his sandwich secrets. For example he divulged his secret to making the perfect grilled cheese — salt the outside of the bread after flipping — with Mashed. The cookbook author also revealed his top low-calorie, flavor-enhancing sandwich toppings to Food Network, and it should no surprise anyone that pickled jalapeños (and the heat they bring) topped his list. Mauro also had no shame in owning his guilty pleasure: crushing kettle-cooked BBQ chips and using them as a topping on his sandwich.
CELEBRITIES
mashed.com

You'll Probably Never Guess Amanda Freitag's Favorite People To Cook With

When it comes to celebrity chefs, there is one question that seems to elude many of them — who they'd like to cook with. From Duff Goldman to Buddy Valastro, some cooks just don't want to name someone they'd like to compete against or cook with. Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis might have the opposite problem in being paired together so often that many fans believe the friends are something more (via Cheat Sheet). Perhaps they don't want to play favorites — apart from Flay and De Laurentiis, but tons of famous food personalities have skirted the question when asked who they would like to cook with.
CELEBRITIES
mashed.com

Inside Bobby Flay's Biggest Food Network Scandals

When the news broke that celebrity chef Bobby Flay would be leaving the Food Network after 27 years, per Variety, it came as real a shock. Or did it really? Sure, the dashing chef was one of the channel's most recognizable stars, having appeared in countless series and specials including "Iron Chef" and his own show, "Beat Bobby Flay." But his long-running tenure had not been without hurt feelings, awkward moments, and some serious controversy. Over the years, everything from his diva-like on-camera behavior to his tricky offset relationships with his colleagues seemed to rock his relationship with the Food Network while making plenty of salacious headlines.
TV & VIDEOS
mashed.com

This Is The Best Way To Order Wine, According To Gordon Ramsay

Ordering wine at a restaurant is tough for a lot of reasons. First, it can be intimidating, even for the most seasoned of wine lovers. Secondly, not everyone has a ton of disposable income, so finding a bottle that fits everyone's taste and budget may be tough. While it may be easier to just throw your hands up and let everyone do their own thing, that's not always the best way to get the most bang for your buck and the most taste for your... well, also buck.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
mashed.com

Why Bar Rescue Is Ron Duprat's Favorite Show - Exclusive

Chef Ron Duprat is no stranger to cooking on camera. He has appeared on myriad television programs over the past few years. During an exclusive Mashed interview, Duprat detailed: "I did 'Top Chef,' I did 'Iron Chef,' I did 'Bar Rescue,' I did 'Beat Bobby Flay,'" and you get the picture. But what was the chef's favorite show he has done to date? It was not one centered on actual work with food at all, as it happens.
TV SHOWS
mashed.com

This Childhood Experience Made Anthony Bourdain Vow To Try Any Food

Chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain is also known for his talent as an author, having penned numerous books, including New York Times bestsellers. Bourdain's career as a writer began with his article in The New Yorker, "Don't Eat Before Reading This," which gave readers a sneak peek into the tough kitchens of New York City. After the article found great success, he expanded it into a book: "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly." Over the course of his career, Bourdain wrote and published more books, including "A Cook's Tour: Global Adventures in Extreme Cuisines," "Anthony Bourdain's Les Halles Cookbook: Strategies, Recipes, and Techniques of Classic Bistro Cooking," and "The Nasty Bits" (via Biography).
RECIPES
mashed.com

Why Anthony Bourdain Said You Can Ignore His Infamous Fish Ordering Tip

In 2016, Anthony Bourdain wanted to say something. "Do me one favor, people," he asked in a video for Business Insider. "Please. Eat the fish on Monday." This was an update for one of the most infamous sections in The New Yorker article that propelled him from being an executive chef to fame. Namely, he told you not to eat the fish on Mondays. "Many fish purveyors don't deliver on Saturday," Bourdain wrote, "so the chances are that the Monday-night tuna you want has been kicking around in the kitchen since Friday morning, under God knows what conditions." The conditions in question were poor refrigeration, meaning that the days-old fish had aged.
CELEBRITIES
mashed.com

The Secret To The Best Grilled Cheese, According To Chef Jernard Wells - Exclusive

If you love grilled cheese, even a mediocre sammie will not disappoint. Two slices of bread, some cheddar and melted butter: What could go wrong? Perhaps a better question is how can you make that grilled cheese so good, it wins a prize? The esteemed chef Jernard Wells believes he has the answer to that question. On October 20, he will face off on Slow Food Live against precocious 12-year-old Julian Frederick, who is co-founder and CEO of a kid cooking company called Step Stool Chef (via his website), in a playful grilled cheese cook-off, according to a press release.
RECIPES
mashed.com

How Long It Really Takes To Sous Vide Steak

"Sous-vide cooking allows you to cook [steak] better than the best steakhouse," claims Anova Culinary, a company that manufactures sous vide cookers. Believers in the sous vide method, which involves securely sealing foods in plastic bags and cooking them slowly in a temperature-controlled water bath, insist that the technique lends unprecedented precision to the process of cooking proteins evenly and deliciously. The only possible catch is just how long it takes to make sous vide steak.
FOOD & DRINKS
mashed.com

Mistakes You're Making With Your Alfredo Sauce

The combination of fettuccine pasta and Alfredo sauce has become an American standard, but there's more to this popular pairing than meets the eye. Though rooted in Italy, the original recipe for this decadent dish is a simpler affair compared to the version you'll likely be served in the United States. Italian-American interpretations — the likes of which you'll find at your local Olive Garden and beyond — are far richer than the Italian stalwart. These recipes often start with a cream base and add loads of other flavors, ranging from black pepper to garlic and even Cajun spices. Some even top the finished pasta with grilled chicken or shrimp!
RECIPES
mashed.com

Tim Burton Fans Need To Visit This NYC Bar Before They Die

Tim Burton's very name could make anyone think of the word "eccentric." Per IMDb, the beloved Hollywood moviemaker started his career working on Disney movies like "The Fox and the Hound" and "The Black Cauldron" before landing his big break directing the 1980's classic "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure." Burton was an immediate success, and it allowed him to carve out his niche of creating unconventional movies and characters that celebrated the morbid and macabre while garnering a cult following. In fact, we associate many of his films like "Beetlejuice," "Edward Scissorhands," "Sweeney Todd," and "The Nightmare before Christmas" with Halloween — though many enjoy them all year round. And for all those fans of the 1980s and 1990s artistry of Tim Burton, we have good news for you.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy