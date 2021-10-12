Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 12:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-12 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Southern Nassau COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in the most vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. The advisory is cancelled as flooding is expected to be brief and localized. * WHERE...Southern Nassau County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This is expected to be the last round of minor tidal flooding.