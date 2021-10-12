CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Keyshawn Johnson on Jon Gruden: "He's Just Always Been a Fraud to Me"

 8 days ago
SAN DIEGO - JANUARY 26: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers holds the Lombardi Trophy / Stephen Dunn/GettyImages

Jon Gruden's time with the Las Vegas Raiders came to an end on Monday night after more emails surfaced showing him using racist, homophobic and misogynistic language. This morning on ESPN Radio's Keyshawn, JWill and Max, Keyshawn Johnson called Gruden a fraud and a car salesman.

Johnson talked about Gruden more on First Take later this morning while going back and forth with Stephen A. Smith about Gruden's reputation. Johnson revealed that Gruden was known for talking about people behind their backs while he was coaching in Tampa Bay. Johnson played two seasons under Gruden there as they won a Super Bowl.

Gruden has been in and around the NFL for decades so there will be no shortage of people stepping forward with stories.

Community Policy