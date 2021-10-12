CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Toyota Tundra Pickup Goes Big

By Ezra Dyer
CAR AND DRIVER
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toyota Tundra is old. How old? It's so old, when it was introduced, the Dead Sea was just getting sick. It's so old, if you park one outside an antiques store, people will try to buy it. It's so old, it was introduced in 2007. Which is, uh, 14 years ago. The fact that Toyota still sells more than 100,000 Tundras a year is a testament to the effort it expended on that mid-2000s redesign—a 381-hp V-8 was killer then and still relevant now. But it's (long past) time for an update, and so the 2022 Tundra gets a thorough overhaul that sets Toyota up for another long production run. Maybe not 14 years this time, though.

www.caranddriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

First Production Ford Mavericks Arriving In Dealers

With production of the 2022 Ford Maverick underway at the Hermosillo Assembly Plant, it was only a matter of time before customer deliveries begin. For some people, the wait is now over because first customer examples of the 2022 Ford Maverick are starting to arrive in dealers across the US.
VENTURA, CA
thedrive

1975 Chevy Vega Pickup Is Back From the Dead to Fight the Ford Maverick

Who doesn't want a V8-powered small truck with rear-wheel drive?. Back in the 1970s, the Ford Maverick and Chevrolet Vega did battle in the marketplace in the compact and subcompact segments respectively. Now, Ford has brought the Maverick back as a small truck. No whispers yet from Chevrolet regarding the resurrection of the Vega name, but no matter. One enterprising individual from Wisconsin is selling a Vega that has been artfully converted into a more truck-like format for your driving pleasure.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Refreshed 2022 Silverado Engine Lineup: Complete Details

Now that the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 has been revealed, it’s time to take an in-depth look at the update truck’s powerplant lineup. Overall, the 2022 Silverado engine lineup consists of four engines, three of which are gasoline motors that include a turbo-charged four cylinder and two naturally-aspirated eight-cylinder Small Blocks. The fourth is a turbo-diesel Duramax inline-six.
CARS
Dallas News

Here’s the pickup truck for 2022 that gets 51 mpg

Even if you never thought you’d need a pickup, the 2022 Ford Maverick will convince you otherwise. For those above a certain age, the name Ford Maverick will bring up memories of the affordable 1970 compact that replaced the Falcon in Ford’s lineup. Its return for 2022 as a compact pickup truck may be surprising, but its mission is very much the same: to provide affordable transportation in a compact package. And given that nearly 77% of U.S. new car sales are workhorse vehicles like SUVs, vans and pickups, is it any wonder that the all-new 2022 Ford Maverick pickup is least expensive new Ford you can buy? In fact, when it hits the market, the Maverick will be the least expensive hybrid you can buy in America, although the EPA has not yet rated its fuel economy.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid System#Fuel Economy#The Toyota Tundra#Tundras#The 2022 Tundra#48 Hp Electric Motor#Trd
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Has Great News For America

Toyota has taken its time regarding electrification. CEO Akio Toyoda has made his opinion about the technology loud and clear. Hint: he's not a fan of EVs. This doesn't mean the Japanese automaker is completely ignoring battery-electric vehicles. The upcoming Toyota bZ4X is proof. It's also investing heavily in plug-in hybrids, believing it's best in the long-term not to put all of its eggs in one technological basket.
CARS
Carscoops

For Nearly $100,000, You Can Own The Cadillac Of Chevy Pickup Trucks

Cadillac might have unveiled the Escalade EXT nearly two decades ago, but it was discontinued in 2013 due to slow sales and the brand hasn’t built a pickup truck since. However, instead of picking up a used EXT, the owner of this 2004 Chevrolet Silverado decided to build a Cadillac pickup of their own.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Mini Pickup Is Much Cooler Than Ford's Maverick

A Mini pickup truck might seem like an odd idea, but this particular example is not the first. The original Mini was also sold as a pickup, and it was a smashing success. Between 1961 and 1982, Mini built nearly 60,000 of them. Most impressive of all, it could carry a load of 1,500 pounds. In 2014, Mini unveiled the Paceman Adventure Concept, which was essentially a pickup truck. It was also as good as the Paceman would ever be before the odd production SUV was discontinued.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
Gear Patrol

Toyota Is Building a Super-Cool Off-Road Truck Camper Tacoma

We thought Toyota outdid themselves for the SEMA show in 2020 when they built the ultimate camping trailer Tacoma owners did not know they needed — from a second Tacoma bed. But as it turns out, Toyota is cooking up something even cooler and Tacoma-related for the 2021 SEMA show.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Planning A Grand Camaro Finale In 2024

The sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro is a fine muscle car that more than holds its own against its arch-rivals, the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger. However, Camaro sales continue to tank. The writing is on the wall: the Camaro no longer makes a justifiable business case. Discontinuing it makes more sense than a redesigned successor, though Chevy is rumored to be developing an all-electric four-door muscle sedan. In all likelihood, the Camaro will die in 2024 but GM intends for it to go out with a bang.
CARS
Truth About Cars

‘Made in America Auto Index’ Gives Ford Mustang GT the Crown

Annual automotive-content indexes have grown in popularity since trade restrictions and tariffs have become increasingly relevant issues. But they’re usually pretty generic, often providing the broad strokes of product origin while placing a few cars housing the most regional content on a pedestal. Not so with the Kogod School of Business’ 2021 Made in America Auto Index. While the metrics used are a little different from what’s found elsewhere, it offers a more comprehensive data set than other catalogs.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1966 Chevy Impala Barn Find Emerges From The Rough

This ‘60s Chevy masterpiece has a lot of work ahead before it can touch the road once again. The 1966 Chevrolet Impala is one of those cars whose image precedes it so well that they are instantly recognizable, even in a crowd of similar Chevys of the time. Thus, GM was doing something very right when they designed the fourth generation of this beautiful American icon. This reputation led to many considering the 1965-1970 Chevrolet Impala to be their classic dream car to either restore or buy in working condition and drive it until the wheels fell off. Unfortunately, in this particular case, it would appear that the previous owner did the latter of those two options, which has led to it now needing some serious TLC.
CARS
Top Speed

The Limited-Production 2021 Supercharged Yenko Camaro By SVE Puts Out Up to 1,050 Horses!

Specialty Vehicle Engineering has been the tuner for Chevrolet vehicles for decades now. The company comes up with fantastic builds often, and one of the latest creations is for the Camaro. The 2021 Yenko Camaro is offered with Stage I and Stage II builds. The Stage I makes 1,000 horses and the Stage II makes 1,050. Apart from these mighty upgrades, the car also comes with many aesthetic changes that differentiate it from the standard Camaro. There’s no word on the pricing yet, but the 2021 Yenko Camaro will be limited to 100 examples combined.
CARS
Fox News

Barn find 1993 Toyota Pickup with 84 miles up for auction

If you've been having trouble finding an interesting truck to buy in today's crazy used vehicle market there's one of a kind up for auction on Ebay. The 1993 Toyota Pickup was found this summer in a barn where it had been parked shortly after it was purchased, the seller says.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Biggest Crate Engine Ever! Chevy Performance Launches 1,000 HP ZZ632 Big-Block

When it comes to big-inch, big-power crate engines, there's a new sheriff in town, and his badge is bowtie shaped. Yep, Chevrolet Performance just announced a 632-cubic-inch (that's over 10 liters for the metric crowd) big-block monster that belts out a tick over 1,000 hp and a whopping 876 lb-ft of twist. But as the guy said in the infomercial, "But wait, there's more." You see, this is a street engine, and it makes this power on pump gas and without any power adders.
CARS
Motor1.com

2022 Toyota Tundra First Drive Review: A Damn Good Truck

Breaking news: Trucks are a big business. More than two million Americans drove home with a full-sized pickup in 2020 alone. The Toyota Tundra hasn't historically been the most popular option compared to its domestic rivals, but even as one of the lower-rung trucks in the class (at least, in terms of sales), the company still believes that there’s a strong business case for the Tundra in the US.
CARS
insideevs.com

Watch Tesla Model X Rearrange Heavy Duty Silverado 2500 Pickup

While the first customers are receiving the refreshed Tesla Model X (and others wait for when they will receive one), let's take a quick look at the towing capabilities of the car. Here is a Tesla Model X 100D, an equivalent of today's Long Range AWD version, which rearranges a...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Pickup Trucks Have Such Low Top Speeds

At last week's launch for the 2022 Toyota Tundra, there was a bare chassis on display—all the running gear in place, but no body. Since I ask all the important questions, I inquired about that most important spec for pickup trucks: top speed. With 437 horsepower in the hybrid models, an ungoverned Tundra would run out of gear around 165 mph. Yet, as expected, the new Tundra is governed to around 100 mph, topping out at a claimed 106 mph. You'd figure that paltry number is because the tires aren't rated to go much faster, and that's true. But it's not the whole story. There are tires that will handle higher speeds, but there's no point in using them, because the primary impediment to autobahn-ready pickups is the rear driveshaft. Or, more accurately, driveshafts.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy