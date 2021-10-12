CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Afghanistan crisis: G20 leaders pledge to avert economic catastrophe

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the G20 group of major economies have pledged to avert an economic catastrophe in Afghanistan. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the country should not be allowed to "descend into chaos". The virtual summit came as the UN urged world leaders to put billions of dollars into the Afghan...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 5

Related
The Independent

Taliban agree to new polio vaccination across Afghanistan

U.N. agencies are gearing up to vaccinate all of Afghanistan’s children under 5 against polio for the first time since 2018, after the Taliban agreed to the campaign, the World Health Organization says.For the past three years, the Taliban barred U.N.-organized vaccination teams from doing door-to-door campaigns in parts of Afghanistan under their control, apparently out of suspicion they could be spies for the government or the West. Because of the ban and ongoing fighting, some 3.3 million children over the past three years have not been vaccinated.The Taliban’s reported agreement now, after becoming the rulers of Afghanistan, appeared...
HEALTH
dallassun.com

Economic collapse of Afghanistan likely to further refugee crisis, says IMF

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 19 (ANI): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday said that Afghanistan's economy is set to contract up to 30 per cent this year and it is likely to further fuel a refugee crisis that will impact neighbours, Turkey and Europe, a media report said. The IMF...
WORLD
AFP

Khalilzad, US envoy who brokered Afghan exit, quits

Zalmay Khalilzad, the veteran US envoy whose months of patient hotel-ballroom diplomacy helped end the US war in Afghanistan but failed to prevent a Taliban takeover, resigned on Monday. In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Khalilzad defended his record but acknowledged that he came up short and said he wanted to step aside during the "new phase of our Afghanistan policy." "The political arrangement between the Afghan government and the Taliban did not go forward as envisaged," he wrote. "The reasons for this are too complex and I will share my thoughts in the coming day and weeks."
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
António Guterres
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Angela Merkel
The Independent

Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for inclusive government

Russia hosted talks on Afghanistan on Wednesday involving senior representatives of the Taliban and other factions, a round of diplomacy that underlines Moscow s clout.Opening the talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that “forming a really inclusive government fully reflecting the interests of not only all ethnic groups but all political forces of the country” is necessary to achieve a stable peace in Afghanistan.Russia had worked for years to establish contacts with the Taliban, even though it has designated the group a terrorist organization in 2003 and never took it of the list. Any contact with such groups...
POLITICS
The Independent

The economy on the brink, Taliban rely on former technocrats

When the Taliban swept into power, they found Afghanistan's economy fast approaching the brink and were faced with harrowing predictions of growing poverty and hunger. So they ordered the financial managers of the collapsed former government back to work, with an urgent directive: Do your jobs, because we can’t.In the 20 years since the Taliban last ruled, Afghanistan evolved from an economy dealing mostly in illicit enterprise to a sophisticated, multi-billion-dollar system fueled by donor aid and international trade. The Taliban, a movement borne out of the rural clergy, struggled to grasp the extent of the transformation. Four employees...
ECONOMY
New York Post

G20 leaders to increase humanitarian aid for Afghanistan

The leaders of the Group of 20 nations have agreed to step up humanitarian aid to Afghanistan following the US military withdrawal in August — willing to negotiate with the Taliban to ensure the help gets through but not prepared to recognize the extremist group. G20 members, including President Biden...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G20#Un#Humanitarian Aid#Taliban#German#European Commission#Bbc News
foreigndesknews.com

G20 Leaders Agree to Involve Taliban in Distributing Afghanistan Aid

G20 leaders and ministers have agreed they will have no option but to involve the Taliban in sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, but say that this stops short of political recognition of the Taliban as a government. The consensus view came at a video conference on the Afghan crisis at...
WORLD
newschain

EU pledges money to Afghanistan as G20 demands humanitarian access

The European Union has pledged one billion euros (£850 million) in support for the Afghan people and the G20 vowed to accelerate aid amid concerns that an already precarious humanitarian and financial situation will grow catastrophic over the winter. G20 leaders demanded at a virtual summit hosted by Italy that...
CHARITIES
US News and World Report

Biden Discusses Afghanistan With G20 Leaders, Including Threat From ISIS-K

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the situation in Afghanistan with G20 leaders on Tuesday, including efforts to counter threats from extremist group Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), the White House said. The leaders also reaffirmed the commitment to provide humanitarian assistance directly to the Afghan people through independent international...
FOREIGN POLICY
milwaukeesun.com

G20 countries to help sustain financial stability in Afghanistan

Rome [Italy], October 13 (ANI): The G20 nations on Tuesday vowed to cooperate with international organizations to maintain financial stability in Afghanistan, the Italian government said. "The functioning of the payment system and the overall financial stability should also be addressed. G20 countries will cooperate with the International Organizations, International...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
Germany
investing.com

G20 pledges help for Afghan humanitarian crisis at special summit

ROME (Reuters) -The Group of 20 major economies is determined to tackle the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, even if it means having to coordinate efforts with the Taliban, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday after hosting an emergency summit. Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan on Aug. 15,...
CHARITIES
AFP

EU pledge opens G20 virtual summit on Afghanistan

G20 leaders gathered Tuesday for a virtual summit focused on addressing the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, with the EU kicking off proceedings by announcing a one-billion-euro ($1.2-billion) aid package. Shortly before the meeting began, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen announced an aid package to help "avert a major humanitarian and socio-economic collapse" in Afghanistan.
WORLD
AFP

Mideast economy recovering but social unrest on the rise: IMF

The Middle East and North Africa are on track for recovery, but rising social unrest and increasing inequities threaten the "fragile" progress of low-income economies, the IMF said on Tuesday. The MENA region, which includes Arab countries and Iran, saw real GDP growth shrink by 3.2 percent in 2020 due to weak oil prices and sweeping lockdowns to halt the spread of the coronavirus. But with rapid vaccination campaigns, especially in oil-rich Gulf nations, the International Monetary Fund predicted gross domestic product growth would rise to 4.1 percent this year, up 0.1 of a percentage point from its last projection in April. "The region is going through recovery in 2021. Since the beginning of the year, we see progress in the economic performance," said Jihad Azour, director for the Middle East and Central Asia at the IMF, adding recovery is not the same in all countries.
BUSINESS
AFP

Russia hosts Taliban for talks after warning against IS threat

Russia hosts the Taliban for talks in Moscow on Wednesday, seeking to assert its influence on Central Asia and push for action against Islamic State fighters which it says have massed in perennially volatile Afghanistan. The talks, which draw officials from 10 countries including China and Pakistan, are one of the Taliban's most significant international meetings since seizing power in mid-August. They come after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned last week that IS fighters were gathering in Afghanistan to spread discord in former Soviet republics flanking Russia. Russia's veteran foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, is set to address the gathering.
POLITICS
AFP

US climate envoy praises Mexico's efforts

US special climate envoy John Kerry on Monday praised Mexico's efforts to fight global warming. Kerry praised the program, saying that it focuses "on people, on people lives, on work, on the ability to be able of stay where you live, on the ability of stay connected to the land as part of the future”.
U.S. POLITICS
Phys.org

Climate action needed to avert 'health catastrophe'

To achieve sustained recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and avoid an "impending health catastrophe," countries must commit to targeted action on climate change, health experts have urged ahead of the UN climate summit, COP26. An open letter signed by more than 450 organizations representing 45 million health workers called on...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy