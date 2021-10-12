Ashley Graham Calls Parents of Multiples ‘My Heroes’ as She Prepares for Twins
Future twin-mom Ashley Graham is paying respect to parents of multiples — calling them “My heroes” — as she maneuvers pregnancy with a toddler. The supermodel recently shared a photo in her Instagram stories of son Isaiah, who is almost 2, wearing a diaper and covered in a brownish green left-to-your-imagination substance (baby food? poop?!). “And I have two more on the way?!” she captioned the image. “Parents of multiples — you are my heroes.”www.sheknows.com
Comments / 1