President Joe Biden is returning to New Jersey on Monday, just eight days before Gov. Phil Murphy asks the voters for a second term, on an official trip to tout his agenda. The White House said Wednesday that Biden will travel to Newark will discuss the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which includes $12.3 billion for New Jersey as well as funding to be tapped to build the long-awaited Gateway Tunnel under the Hudson River, and the separate spending bill now being negotiated between progressive and moderate Democratic members of Congress.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO