Why does my cat stare at me?

One of our cats is almost 15 and has recently developed issues that have had her in and out of the ER. We hope you might shed some light on the situation because, while things now seem to be under control, for a while it seemed as if her health was all over the place and we are still confused as to what happened yet relieved that she is stable now. She used to be a heavy cat and had lost at least 6 pounds over three to four months’ time. One day she developed severe lethargy and stopped eating so we were concerned. Of note is that she had also been drinking more water in the previous month. Maybe you know where this leads to. She had been otherwise always healthy and current with check-ups and shots. The ER admitted her and after blood tests and an ultrasound, we were informed that she had moderate to severe pancreatitis and her glucose was elevated. What could have caused the pancreatitis or the possibility of diabetes? They stabilized her quickly and then suddenly the pancreatitis resolved almost immediately, and she came home on insulin for diabetes. After a seizure episode at home returned her to the ER, we adjusted the insulin dose and things are good. Could they have been that confused, and can pancreatitis resolve so quickly? Any information would be appreciated!

PETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO