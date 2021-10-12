CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PA Kidnapping Suspect Arrested In Holland Tunnel, Victim Hospitalized After Near Abduction

By Cecilia Levine, Valerie Musson
dailyvoice.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities on Tuesday arrested a 27-year-old Pennsylvania man in the Holland Tunnel after he kidnapped a woman driving on a local street, authorities said. Ruben Carrion Melendez opened the driver's side door of Krystal River's white Nissan and forced her over to the passenger's seat around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, near Commerce Center Boulevard in Northampton, Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck said.

dailyvoice.com

