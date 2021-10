All women have cellulite. What do super-sexy celebrities and some of the fittest-looking women in the world have in common? They all have cellulite – the dimply, cottage cheese-looking fat that accumulates on the butt, thighs, and abdomen. When it comes to cellulite, the fit and famous are no different from other women. No matter how often women hit the gym or how well they stick to their diet, almost all will develop some cellulite after puberty – even those with otherwise fit and hard bodies.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 13 DAYS AGO