Ida Landry Simon Ledet, 102, of Lake Charles, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 8, 2021. Mrs. Ledet was born March 29, 1919 in Mamou, LA, and was a longtime member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Lady’s Auxiliary. She had a love for dancing, playing Bingo, mowing her lawn, fishing, and cooking, but her true passion was for her family and friends.