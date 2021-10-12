Comets Lose a tough five set match to the Cougars of Mt. Mansfield.

The Comets played another five-set thriller against a very strong Mt. Mansfield team on Monday. The Comets lost the first set which saw them have an early lead only to see the Cougars come back and win 25-22. The Comets struggled in the second set losing 25-15. It was looking pretty dim when the Comets fell behind 22-16 in the third set, but to their credit and their resiliency, they found a way to come back and surprise everyone in the Cougar gym, winning the set 26-24. The Comets played an excellent 4th set to win 25-22. Unfortunately for the Comets, they ran out of gas in the final set and lost the set 15-11.