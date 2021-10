Washington’s defense was supposed to be one of the best in the league this year. But so far, they are giving up the most points per game to opposing fantasy quarterbacks. The last three QBs to face the Football Team have all scored over 29 points. The volume for Winston is a definite concern, as his season high pass attempts is just 23, but this is the best matchup Winston has had thus far. I would put Winston as a top 15 play this week, if you are at all disappointed in your starting QBs output up to this point, Winston may be a good streaming option this week.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO