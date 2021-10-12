Solid start of Pacific Northwest pear season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – I don’t want to distract you from the sunshine and the dry weather, but we have a series of rainy days on the way. Clear signs of stormy weather are out west, eventually showing up here in the Pacific Northwest. No worries for your Monday afternoon and evening. You can head out and enjoy the weather now. Take that fall bike ride or hop on a boat down the river while you still can. With temperatures pushing to the mid 60s on Tuesday, you shouldn’t have too many problems for the next 24 hours. Now, do I dare say it is construction season for weather? This is when conditions start to become more active and the ability for a storm system to move in and impact everyone is heightened. It sure looks like the span of Wednesday through Sunday may bring in rain for all. How much and where the heavy rain is targeted is still being worked out. The tea leaves are thinking more moisture south to California, but we are expected our fair share here too.

