Agriculture

Solid start of Pacific Northwest pear season

ourcommunitynow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMovement of pears in North America are even currently. “We had a great Bartlett pear crop come in this harvest. Sizing is about the same as last year, with minute changes based on variety.

ourcommunitynow.com

#Pacific Northwest#Pears#North America
