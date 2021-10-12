CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Home Sweet Home Alone’: Archie Yates Terrorizes Ellie Kemper & Rob Delaney in First Look (VIDEO)

Home Alone is getting an update at Disney+ with the all-new movie Home Sweet Home Alone starring Jojo Rabbit‘s Archie Yates. The young actor plays Max Mercer, a mischievous and resourceful young boy who is left home alone by his family who accidentally leaves him behind while they spend the holidays in Japan. The reimagined story arriving November 12 (Disney+ Day) is being teased in the first trailer, below, featuring an all-star lineup including Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney who feature as the movie’s baddies.

