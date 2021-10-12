CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Companies scraping for staff ahead of the holidays

texomashomepage.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — All employers want for Christmas is some holiday help. But they might not get their wish. Companies that typically hire thousands of seasonal workers are heading into the holidays during one of the tightest job markets in decades, making it unlikely they’ll find all the workers they need. For shoppers, it might mean a less than jolly holiday shopping experience, with unstaffed store aisles and online orders that take longer than usual to fill.

www.texomashomepage.com

The Independent

Workers fed up with nights, weekends seek flexible schedules

After struggling to hire workers for its outlet store in Dallas Balsam Hill finally opened on Sept. 1. But the very next day, the online purveyor of high-end artificial holiday trees was forced to close after four of its five workers quit. The main gripe for three of them? Working on weekends. So they found jobs elsewhere with better hours. Balsam Hill reopened weeks later with nine workers, hiking the hourly pay by $3 to $18 per hour. But more importantly, it changed its approach: Instead of only focusing on the needs of the business, it's now closely...
RETAIL
hot967.fm

Target Expands In-Shop Apple Stores Ahead Of Holidays

(Minneapolis, MN) — Target is ramping up tech presence in its stores ahead of the holiday season. The nationwide retailer announced plans to expand its shop-in-shop experience with Apple. That would roughly double the stores with this feature from 17 to 36, though most are in Florida and Texas. The shop-in-shop experiences function like miniature Apple stores within participating Targets, with dedicated sections for Apple gear. The news follows closely on the heels of Apple’s latest event where the company showcased a new generation of AirPods and new MacBook products.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Connecticut

Amazon Plans to Hire 150,000 Seasonal Staff for the Holidays

Amazon on Monday said it would hire 150,000 seasonal employees to help manage the holiday shopping rush. In the latest sign of a tight labor market, Amazon is also offering a $3,000 sign-on bonus and an additional $3 an hour for certain shifts in some locations. Amazon said Monday it's...
BUSINESS
Oregon State
KOOL 101.7

USPS Holiday Shipping Deadlines For 2021, Plan Ahead

It's already that time of year again; the holidays are fast approaching. For many, it's a busy season with a lot to accomplish in a short amount of time. For most retailers, it's their busiest time of the year. It's no different for mail delivery. With an onslaught of cards,...
INDUSTRY
moneytalksnews.com

Companies Hiring for the Holidays Looking to Fill Nearly a Million Jobs

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. As the holidays near, the same companies that you’re browsing to find gifts and supplies are likely hiring — in the thousands. And maybe even in the tens or hundreds of thousands. Seasonal jobs can help you recoup costs related...
JOBS
WBAY Green Bay

Bookstores facing inventory delays ahead of the holidays

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Global supply chain issues are expected to impact many things this holiday season,but bookstores say their chapters are already being written. Half Price Books said while it may look like those shelves are stocked, they are lacking a lot of newer books and hot-selling seasonal items.
APPLETON, WI
wymt.com

Belk looking to hire ahead of holiday season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Belk announced they were looking to hire new employees for the holiday season. The retailer is looking to hire more than 5,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees to fill sales, beauty and operational positions. The clothing company is hosting a hiring event Saturday, Oct. 16 from...
KNOXVILLE, TN
crowdfundinsider.com

Klarna, FreedomPay to Offer US Stores a Payments Makeover Ahead of Holidays

a consumer-focused commerce platform, has performed an integration with Klarna, the international retail bank, payments and shopping service. Beginning today (October 7, 2021), FreedomPay’s US merchants may provide Klarna’s interest-free payment services at checkout in-store, which should help with boosting sales and “bringing added ease and convenience to shoppers across America ahead of the most anticipated shopping season yet.”
RETAIL
FOX59

Toy shortage putting pressure on stores ahead of holidays

Shoppers are being warned to get their holiday gifts early, as supply chain and shipping container issues create a looming nationwide toy shortage. The supply chain problem is already putting pressure on toy stores, as we move into the holiday shopping season. “Honestly when we put those orders in we’re kind of crossing our fingers […]
SHOPPING
nbc16.com

Experts warn of pricier travel costs ahead of holiday season

WASHINGTON (SBG) - Hundreds of flights were canceled on Monday by Southwest Airlines, leaving thousands of travelers frustrated and stranded. “They can’t get to their work. They can’t get to their vacation, they can’t get home to see their families,” aviation attorney Arthur Wolk told The National Desk’s Ryan Smith. “And that is an important trust that airlines have to be able to serve the public.”
TRAVEL
Narcity

A 4-Day Workweek Is Coming To This Canadian Company & Staff Will Be Paid The Same Salary

Every weekend is a long weekend for employees at a Montreal company that has officially announced it's moving to a four-day working week. Video game studio Eidos said the new Monday to Thursday 32-hour working week will apply to both its offices — and the good news for employees is that their salaries are not affected, according to MTL Blog.
ECONOMY
FOX59

Trucking companies dealing with supply chain woes as holiday season looms

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Drive down Highway 41 anywhere in the Tri-State and you may not think there’s a shortage of trucks or truck drivers, but local companies say the industry is struggling. Mark Springer with Henderson-based trucking company D & G says there’s a shortage of trucks, drivers, and parts across the industry. While the […]
INDUSTRY
ABC 4

Job hunting? Cabela’s looking to hire dozens ahead of holidays

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Looking for a job ahead of the holidays? Cabela’s locations along the Wasatch Front are looking to fill dozens of positions before the holiday season. It is part of a nationwide hiring event for Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops as the outdoor recreation retailers look...
FARMINGTON, UT
WCNC

Food bank stocks up ahead of the holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-based food bank received a major delivery ahead of the holiday season. The delivery comes at time to re-stock the shelves at hundreds of local food pantries and feed thousands of people in the Charlotte area. Five tractor trailers dropped off an estimated 150,000 pounds of...
CHARLOTTE, NC

