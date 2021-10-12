CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Man found Stabbed to Death in Dorchester

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DORCHESTER, MASSACHUSETTS – At about 6:40 PM on Monday, October 11, 2021, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) responded to a call for a person stabbed in the area of 9 Virginia Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. The...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Fort Madison man dies after being found with stab wound

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — A Fort Madison man has died after being found with a stab wound in his apartment complex. Fort Madison police were called Tuesday afternoon to the apartment complex and found the man lying in an upstairs hallway. KHQA-TV reported the man was rushed to a hospital, where he died. Police say the stabbing appeared to be an “intentional homicide.” The name of the man who died wasn’t immediately released.
FORT MADISON, IA
Fox News

Teen, 16, charged in August killing of Baltimore girl, 15, police say

A teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with the August killing of a 15-year-old girl, police said Monday. The unidentified 16-year-old male suspect was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death of Ja’Nyi Weeden, the Baltimore Police Department said. He is charged with first-degree murder. Authorities did...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC12

Man stabbed to death in Richmond identified

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The victim of a deadly stabbing in Richmond has been identified. On Oct. 17 around 10:34 p.m., police responded to a ‘suspicious situation’ in the 2100 block of Accommodation Street. When they arrived on the scene, officers located William Trent, 32, of Richmond suffering from a...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
CBS Baltimore

Arrest Made In Murder Of Baltimore Man Killed Over Neighborly Feud

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Police have made an arrest in the murder of a Baltimore man killed over a feud with his neighbor, authorities said Tuesday. Alejandro Gonzalez, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Travis Ben-Watkins, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Ben-Watkins, 26, was found shot multiple times about 8:30 p.m. Sept. 4 by police investigating a shooting reported in the 5000 block of Corley Road. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Homicide detectives later learned that Ben-Watkins had been involved in an ongoing feud with his neighbor that escalated when he was shot. Based on their findings, detectives identified Gonzalez as the shooting suspect and got a warrant for his arrest. The 38-year-old was taken into custody in Georgia and extradited to Baltimore late last month. Court records show Gonzalez has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 28.
BALTIMORE, MD
KRQE News 13

Man found guilty of stabbing stranger at South Valley Albertsons

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A murder trial ended with a guilty verdict Wednesday. A jury found Lucas Herron guilty of second-degree murder for killing a stranger at a South Valley Albertsons in 2018. Related coverage Trial begins for man accused of fatally stabbing stranger in South Valley Albertsons Trial set to begin for man charged in […]
SOUTH VALLEY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Police Homicide#Ntt
americanmilitarynews.com

Iraq veteran found dead in burning Alabama home was stabbed to death

A man found dead inside a burning home more than two weeks ago has now been identified and investigators say he was killed before the fire started. Authorities identified the victim as 33-year-old Christopher Diltz. Birmingham police said he was stabbed to death. Diltz is being remembered for being kind-hearted...
ALABAMA STATE
whdh.com

Police investigating after man stabbed to death in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a man was stabbed to death in Boston late Thursday night, officials announced Friday. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Harvard Street in the city’s Mattapan section around 11:20 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
abc17news.com

Professor charged in stabbing death blames another man

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Northwestern University professor accused of murder in the stabbing death of his boyfriend reiterated his contention that another man committed the crime while he cowered in a nearby bathroom. In a second day of testimony, 47-year-old Wyndham Lathem continued to maintain that Andrew Warren stabbed Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau in July 2017. He says he didn’t say anything because he was in shock and believed authorities would blame him for the killing but he also acknowledged that after the slaying in his apartment he took a shower and fled with Warren. Earlier in the trial, Warren admitted that he stabbed Cornell-Duranleau but only after Lathem had already stabbed him.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLOS.com

Man pleads guilty to stabbing death of Canton woman

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Buncombe County man will spend between 15 - 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to killing a woman back in 2019. The Buncombe County District Attorney's office says Truitt Norman Nichols, 64 of Canton, pleaded guilty to Second Degree Murder on Oct. 12 and was sentenced to serve an active term of 190-240 months in prison.
CANTON, NC
CBS LA

Man Found Shot To Death In Rialto Motorhome

RIALTO (CBSLA) – A 65-year-old man was found shot to death in Rialto on Saturday. At approximately 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the Rialto Police Department received a call of a man shot in a motorhome at the 4000 block of North Riverside Avenue near the Rosena Ranch residential community. Responding officers found William Allen Schwartz, of Rialto, with a gun shot wound in his abdomen. Rialto Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Detective are still investigating the homicide. Rialto PD is asking anyone with information related to the investigation to contact Lt. James Mills at (909) 820-2632.
RIALTO, CA
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Man indicted in July stabbing death in west Lubbock

A Lubbock County grand jury this week indicted a 33-year-old man who reportedly admitted in July to the stabbing death of a man he told police gave him a "relentless beating." Derek Kimbrough faces a count of murder in connection with the July 2 stabbing death of 36-year-old Jason Miranda at the Brentwood Apartments in the 3200 block of West Loop 289.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox29.com

Police: Man stabbed to death in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after he was stabbed to death in Southwest Philadelphia. The incident happened at approximately 4:11 a.m. on the 6500 block of Woodland Avenue. Police say a 39-year-old man suffered a stab wound to the torso. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 4:44 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Person stabbed on Virginia Street in Dorchester Monday

BOSTON — One person was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at 9 Virginia Street in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood Monday night, according to Boston Police. The stabbing took place around 6:40 p.m. Boston Police continue are currently on scene continuing to investigate. Boston 25 News...
BOSTON, MA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

56K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy