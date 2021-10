BOSTON (CBS) – A man who was on the Boston Police most wanted list was arrested after a standoff that lasted seven hours and shut down part of the city’s South End neighborhood Tuesday. Ernest Fields, 37 of Boston, was wanted for armed robbery. Police recovered a loaded firearm after the standoff Tuesday and Fields is now facing several gun charges. Starting around 10 a.m., people were asked to avoid the area of Albany Street between East Berkeley Street and Malden Street. The suspect’s father told WBZ-TV someone saw his son with a gun and then officers surrounded him in a park. The...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO