Alright. You might’ve heard Kirk had a press conference yesterday. He said some things. We’ll get to that. But first I’m going to make you eat your vegetables. KF: On the injury front, mixed emotions. Not happy that Riley Moss injured, but the good news is I think we’ll get him back here a couple weeks. So there is no surgery involved. That’s always a good thing. Just to clarify further some confusion on that. The injury took place during the play. It seemed like somebody went off on a tangent there and that’s not correct.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO