‘The View’ Audiences Root For Meghan McCain’s Best Friend to Replace Her: “This Seat Belongs to S.E. Cupp”

By Fletcher Peters
Decider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe View may have just found their fifth co-host, and the answer is not too far off from the dearly departed ex-host Meghan McCain. S.E. Cupp, a conservative political commentator and writer, began her two-day hosting stint today, and fans were pleased by her visit. Cupp is no stranger to The View, having visited multiple times to talk hot topics with the ladies — and even more than that, she’s McCain’s best friend. Who better to take the slot than that?

People

Meghan McCain and 'Adorable' Baby Liberty Enjoy Lunch with Grandma Cindy: 'Oh That Face'

"Liberty you are adorable!" Grandma Cindy McCain wrote, sharing photos from the family lunch outing. On Friday, Meghan McCain shared photos on Instagram from a lunch date she and baby daughter Liberty Sage spent with Cindy McCain in Washington, D.C. In one snapshot, Grandma Cindy kissed Liberty on the head, and in another photo, Liberty smiled with an adorably messy face from her meal.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Meghan McCain Has a New Job, but Why Did She Leave 'The View'?

Television personality Meghan McCain has never failed to voice her opinions, especially on The View. While Meghan would often get into debates with her co-hosts, it appears that she's decided to put her television life behind her — for now. In an on-air announcement in July 2021, Meghan surprised viewers by saying she would be leaving The View, despite having two years left on her contract.
CELEBRITIES
BET

Whoopi Goldberg Signs Epic Contract To Stay On ‘The View’

The View hosts may come and go but Whoopi Goldberg is staying. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she has inked a deal to remain at the chatfest for four more seasons. The financial details are not public. The show, which was created by Barbara Walters, has been on air for...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Meghan McCain Reveals the Comment From Joy Behar That Pushed Her to Leave 'The View'

Just months after her much-discussed exit from The View, Meghan McCain is opening up about the moment she knew it was time to leave the Hot Topics table for good. The former co-host announced in July that she would be leaving the most-watched show on daytime TV to spend more time with family in Washington, D.C., but it turns out that the moment that sealed the deal was an on-air spat with McCain's co-host Joy Behar.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Meghan McCain Reveals Whoopi Goldberg ‘Turned On Her’ On ‘The View’: She Had ‘Open Disdain’ For Me

In Meghan McCain’s new memoir, she tore into Whoopi Goldberg for turning her back on her and the ‘hurtful’ treatment that left a ‘scar on our relationship.’. “When I first joined The View in 2017, I felt a connection to Whoopi [Goldberg],” writes Meghan McCain in her new audio memoir, Bad Republican, according to the excerpt published by Variety. Meghan, 36, said that Whoopi, 65, had “made a promise to my father [John McCain] that she would look after me, and she kept her word for the first two years that I was on the show.” However, Meghan claimed that about halfway through her four-year run on The View, things changed. “The thing about Whoopi, though, is that she yields so much power in culture and television, and once she turns on you, it can create unfathomable tension at the table.”
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Rumors Swirl That A View Producer Is Trying To Keep People From Talking To Ex-Host Meghan McCain

As the resident conservative viewpoint on The View, Meghan McCain got into many heated political debates with her co-hosts during her four seasons. It certainly was a boon for the daytime talk show’s ratings but, this year, the head honcho apparently thought it was going too far and getting too personal. McCain left the show not long after and ABC has been filling her spot with temps (Jeopardy-style) ever since. Certain rumors are indicating, though, that the drama hasn't been put to bed just yet – because one producer is supposedly still attempting to keep people from talking to the ex-host.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan McCain On Joy Behar’s Most Hurtful, Live Diss: I Felt Like She ‘Slapped’ Me

In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir ‘Bad Republican,’ Meghan McCain said that after she returned to ‘The View’ from maternity leave, Joy Behar crossed a line. While Meghan McCain and Joy Behar regularly engaged in heated debates during Meghan’s time on The View, the former co-host opened up about a time that the comedian hurt her feelings while they debated on the show. Meghan went into details about why she opted to leave in an excerpt from her upcoming book Bad Republican, which was published by Variety on Tuesday October 9.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Meghan McCain Obliterates 'Mean' Katie Couric In Scathing Expose: 'The Poster Girl For America's Hypocritical, Biased Mainstream Media'

Meghan McCain is doubling down on her attacks aimed at Katie Couric, calling her “the poster girl for America’s hypocritical, biased mainstream media.”. Although the two ladies have had beef for years — stemming from the daughter of John McCain’s days on The View — their feud was reignited after McCain ripped Couric for admitting she altered an interview with the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
CELEBRITIES
Decider

‘The View’ Audiences Renew Calls for Ana Navarro to Stay As Permanent Host: “Keep It Rolling!”

After today’s episode of The View, audiences are calling for contributor Ana Navarro to remain on the ABC talk show’s panel permanently. Since controversial co-host Meghan McCain exited the show, Navarro has regularly appeared on the series’ landmark 25th season, maintaining her friendly, witty rapport with permanent hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Staff Reportedly Banned from Talking About Meghan McCain

The View may be actively trying to forget Meghan McCain (36) and her time as a co-host. Following McCain’s departure from the show, the former co-host picked up a job at Daily Mail as a columnist and will soon be releasing her audiobook memoir, Bad Republican. While that’s good news for McCain, producers feel that the celebrity’s new developments may be detrimental to the show.
CELEBRITIES
