‘The View’ Audiences Root For Meghan McCain’s Best Friend to Replace Her: “This Seat Belongs to S.E. Cupp”
The View may have just found their fifth co-host, and the answer is not too far off from the dearly departed ex-host Meghan McCain. S.E. Cupp, a conservative political commentator and writer, began her two-day hosting stint today, and fans were pleased by her visit. Cupp is no stranger to The View, having visited multiple times to talk hot topics with the ladies — and even more than that, she’s McCain’s best friend. Who better to take the slot than that?decider.com
Comments / 10