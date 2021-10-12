Democratic Staffers Are Fleeing The Hill To Work For Big Tech: REPORT
Democratic congressional staffers are leaving their positions on Capitol Hill to work for major tech companies, according to a Politico report. April Jones, who worked as deputy legislative director and counsel for Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota on technology and telecommunications matters, left her position last Tuesday to join Apple’s government affairs team, Politico reported. Jones’ departure came on the same day that Klobuchar decried the influence of Big Tech in Washington during Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
