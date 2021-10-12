Hainan free trade port promotes education opening up

Cegedim's eIDAS Qualification Allows Our Joint Solutions to Process Qualified Electronic Signatures Across Europe. SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / iSign Solutions Inc. ('iSIGN') (OTC PINK:ISGN), a leading supplier of electronic signature and other software solutions enabling secure and cost-effective management of document-based digital transactions, today announced that its European partner, Cegedim SA, a specialist in managing digital flows in the healthcare ecosystem and B2B space in general, has earned eIDAS certification by meeting ETSI standards 319 401 and 319 411 - 1&2. This valuable authorization, issued by the National Security Agency for Information Systems (ANSSI), places Cegedim among a handful of the most trusted suppliers of digital ID technologies. iSIGN supported Cegedim in this effort over the span of a few quarters to create a system for generating qualified certificates and seals for electronic signatures.
