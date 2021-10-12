CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Hainan free trade port promotes education opening up

albuquerqueexpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAIKOU, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Haifeng campus of Lingshui Li'an International Education Innovation Pilot Zone in south China's Hainan Province officially opened on Monday, aiming to establish itself as an alternative destination for students who want to study abroad. This marks Hainan's significant progress in opening up its education...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

As international students start trickling back, the new year will be crunch time

It’s looking much more likely that international students will be able to return for the first semester next year, with international travel for Australians opening up from November 1. From that date, there will be no cap on the number of fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents able to fly into New South Wales. In response to NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet’s announcement last Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison also confirmed fully vaccinated travellers won’t have to go into quarantine in NSW. Read more: NSW...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

US military shocked: China flew hypersonic nuke capable missile around the globe; ‘We have no idea how they did this’: report

In August, China tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that flew around the earth before hitting its target, a new report first revealed Saturday. U.S. officials were reportedly surprised by China’s capabilities. The missile circled the earth in low-orbit space and sped down to its target, though it landed some two-dozen...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peking University#Education Department#Open Education#International Education#An Education#Haikou#Sino Foreign#Beijing Sport University#The University Of Alberta#Chinese#The Ministry Of Education
healthing.ca

Gov't calls unvaccinated

'These calls are legitimate': Outreach campaigns to reach the unvaccinated now include phone calls to anyone with a health card. Canada has reached a vaccination rate of 71 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated, shows the latest health data, thanks to vax vans, mobile clinics and pop-up shots in community centres, arenas and churches.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rob Adams

Experts Warn of Another Highly Contagious Virus

Are you tired of news about COVID-19 yet? Because the inventors of AstraZeneca's vaccine warn us that there is another highly contagious virus that is spreading around, and could possibly cause another deadly pandemic. And since we still can't see the end of the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, this sure sounds terrifying. At the moment, there is no treatment for the Nipah virus, the virus that has been spreading lately.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
World
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Education
Country
China
News 8 WROC

Climate report: Africa’s rare glaciers soon to disappear

The new report seizes on the shrinking glaciers of Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Kenya and the Rwenzori Mountains in Uganda as symbols of the rapid and widespread changes to come. “Their current retreat rates are higher than the global average. If this continues, it will lead to total deglaciation by the 2040s,” it says.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Olympic flame arrives in Beijing after activists ramp up boycott calls

The Olympic flame arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for the 2022 Winter Games following a ceremony in Greece overshadowed by protests over China's human rights record. Beijing -- set in February to become the first host of a Summer and Winter Games -- held a welcome event for the flame at the capital's Olympic Tower, where it will go on display. A short torch relay in early February consisting of 1,200 torchbearers will carry the flame around the three Olympic competition zones, organisers said. With the Games just over 100 days away, the flame was carried off a plane in a red lantern and then welcomed by a children's choir before being transferred to a cauldron by the city's Communist Party secretary Cai Qi.
SPORTS
albuquerqueexpress.com

COVID-19: Centre issues revised guidelines for international arrivals in India

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): The Government of India has reviewed the existing guidelines for international arrivals as the global trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to decline with increasing vaccination coverage across the globe resulting in the changing nature of the pandemic. An order issued by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WREG

China’s economic growth weakens amid construction slowdown

BEIJING (AP) — China’s economic growth is sinking under pressure from a construction slowdown and power shortages, prompting warnings about a possible shock to its trading partners and global financial markets. The world’s second-largest economy grew by a weaker-than-expected 4.9% over a year ago in the three months ending in September, down from the previous […]
ECONOMY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Nine countries to follow additional measures as India revises COVID-19 guidelines for international travellers

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): As part of the revised travel guidelines issued by the Government of India for international passengers arriving in the country, travellers from nine countries need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing (countries at-risk). According to an order issued by...
TRAVEL
albuquerqueexpress.com

iSign's EU Partner Joins the European List of Qualified Trusted Service Providers

Cegedim's eIDAS Qualification Allows Our Joint Solutions to Process Qualified Electronic Signatures Across Europe. SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / iSign Solutions Inc. ('iSIGN') (OTC PINK:ISGN), a leading supplier of electronic signature and other software solutions enabling secure and cost-effective management of document-based digital transactions, today announced that its European partner, Cegedim SA, a specialist in managing digital flows in the healthcare ecosystem and B2B space in general, has earned eIDAS certification by meeting ETSI standards 319 401 and 319 411 - 1&2. This valuable authorization, issued by the National Security Agency for Information Systems (ANSSI), places Cegedim among a handful of the most trusted suppliers of digital ID technologies. iSIGN supported Cegedim in this effort over the span of a few quarters to create a system for generating qualified certificates and seals for electronic signatures.
TECHNOLOGY
TheConversationAU

Indigenous people cannot be aliens in their own land. Why challenging this fact (again) is so concerning

Last year, we wrote an overview of the High Court decision in Love, Thoms v Commonwealth. The case concerned whether the Commonwealth had the power to deport two Aboriginal men who were born overseas. Neither man was an Australian citizen under Commonwealth law. If the men were deemed “aliens”, then the Commonwealth could validly deport them. This raised the question of whether it was possible for an Aboriginal person to be an alien in their own land. This question is important because if the men were not “aliens”, the Commonwealth could not deport them, even if they were not citizens. ...
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

How a maximum security prison offers a pathway to academic excellence and a PhD

The person taking notes during our meeting, we later learn, is averaging a high distinction in their studies for a bachelor degree. If this level of performance is maintained this student is heading for a university medal – an award recognising exceptional academic achievement. Clearly this is a highly motivated student. Our PhD candidate was happy he could concentrate on our conversation and didn’t need to worry about keeping notes. Besides studying for a PhD, the candidate is training five prison inmates in a specialised professional 3D design and manufacturing software package typically used in the design industry. Sounds very...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

'It takes a mental toll': Indian students tell their stories of waiting out the pandemic in Australia

The stories of international students’ struggles amid the challenges and uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic seem to have reached the stage of psychic numbing. Despite their numbers, their voices have been largely neglected. They are still waiting to be heard, and that includes the nearly 100,000 Indian international students who make up the second-largest population of the international cohort in Australia. The students I interviewed in 2020 were a part of my PhD study that examined Indian students’ experiences in student-staff partnership projects. They were all enrolled as international students in Australian universities. The students offered personal accounts of their...
HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Hyderabad International Airport embarks on major expansion

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 20 (ANI): To cater to the rising demand in passenger traffic and augment the passenger handling capacity beyond 34 million people, Hyderabad International Airport embarked on a major expansion. In addition to a revamped terminal, the expansion project involves the augmentation of both Terminal and Airside...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy