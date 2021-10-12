SEC reportedly opens inquiry into Wall Street banks’ communications

As public pensions across the nation continue to spiral downward, pension trustees and participants, unions, and taxpayers in states including Alabama, California, Florida, Kentucky, Illinois, Ohio, North Carolina and Rhode Island are increasingly raising their voices to urge the SEC to stop rampant mismanagement of pension investments and looting by Wall Street. While the SEC has been slow to respond to public pension stakeholders, last week the federal securities regulator surprisingly subpoenaed records from the $66 billion Pennsylvania state pension fund related to possible improper gifts exchanged between Wall Street firms and any representatives of the state pension or the state. (Earlier this year, the FBI and federal prosecutors launched a criminal probe of PSERS immediately after the fund’s board issued a statement revealing its doubts about the figure it endorsed in its most recent annual financial results.) The time for enhanced protection of state and local government pensions—often called the “dumbest investors in the room” by Wall Street—by securities regulators is decades overdue. Hopefully, the SEC will step-up scrutiny of mismanagement and fleecing by Wall Street of government worker retirement funds.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO