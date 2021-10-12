CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

SEC reportedly opens inquiry into Wall Street banks’ communications

By Reuters
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Securities and Exchange Commission has opened a broad inquiry into how Wall Street banks are keeping track of employees’ digital communications, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. SEC enforcement staff contacted multiple banks in recent weeks to check whether they have been adequately documenting employees’ work-related communications,...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

First bitcoin-linked ETF opens on Wall Street under 'BITO' symbol

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The first exchange-traded fund linked to the cryptocurrency bitcoin made its debut on Wall Street Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. ETF provider ProShares launched the fund that now trades under the ticker symbol "BITO" and tracks the bitcoin futures market, a milestone for both ETFs and cryptocurrencies.
STOCKS
Interesting Engineering

It's Official. Bitcoin Just Joined the New York Stock Exchange

Bitcoin's continued growth in recent weeks has sent many enthusiasts declaring this moment as history in the making, and on Tuesday, October 19, they will be vindicated. ProShares is launching a long-awaited exchange-traded fund (ETF) on the New York Stock Exchange tied to Bitcoin futures, according to an initial report from The New York Times.
MARKETS
AFP

SEC report questions trading apps after GameStop frenzy

US securities regulators studying the mysterious surge in GameStop shares in January called Monday for deeper examination of "game-like" features on some trading platforms. A Securities and Exchange Commission report examining volatility in GameStop and other so-called "meme" stocks, said the wild market moves last winter highlighted the need for "potential study and further consideration" of ways to ensure "fair, order and efficient" markets.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gurbir Grewal
Person
Gary Gensler
Financial Times

Goldman caps bumper quarter on Wall Street for investment banking

Goldman Sachs reported a 60 per cent rise in quarterly profits, capping a week of bank earnings in which Wall Street firms reaped billions of dollars from a record burst of dealmaking. On Friday, Goldman reported third quarter group earnings per share of $14.93 on total net income of $5.4bn,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs beats Wall Street target as investment banking revenue jumps

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $5.28 billion, or $14.93 a share, compared to $3.23 billion, or $8.98 a share, in the year-ago period. Net revenue increased to $13.6 billion from $10.8 billion. Net interest income climbed to $1.56 billion from $1.08 billion. Goldman Sachs was expected to earn $10.14 a share on revenue of $11.72 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Goldman's investment banking unit nearly doubled its revenue to $3.55 billion from $1.93 billion. CEO David Solomon said the firm "saw strong operating performance" and that its "opportunity set continues to be attractive across all of our businesses." Goldman Sachs shares are up 48.3% so far this year, compared to an increase of 18.2% by the S&P 500 and a rise of 38% by the KBW Bank Index .
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Business Communications#Wall Street#Digital Communications#Reuters#Democratic#Jpmorgan
American Banker

Fed's Quarles to end role as chief watchdog of Wall Street banks

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will be removed from his role as the main watchdog of Wall Street lenders after his title officially expires this week. The industry widely expected Quarles to effectively remain head of the central bank’s supervisory committee, even without the vice chairman title....
ECONOMY
Taylor Daily Press

Wall Street JPMorgan opens more on data and US inflation

NEW YORK (AP) – Stock markets in New York opened higher on Wednesday. Investors on Wall Street processed quarterly results, among other things, the large U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase. There were also figures on inflation in the United States, which rose further in September. Inflation plays a key role in the US Federal Reserve’s Federal Reserve interest rate policy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
bloomberglaw.com

SEC Chief to Wall Street: The Everything Crackdown Is Coming

The joke in Washington is that Gary Gensler could inspire his own version of the game, “Drink Every Time...”. chief says he’s “asked the staff” to consider new regulations. Gensler has “asked the staff” about oversight for crypto -- drink. For online brokers -- drink. For green investment funds --...
ECONOMY
Washington Times

Jumbled reaction on Wall Street following weak jobs report

NEW YORK (AP) – U.S. stocks are mixed in jumbled trading on Friday after a weak jobs report raised questions about the Federal Reserve’s timeline to pare back its immense support for markets. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in afternoon trading after earlier wavering between a 0.1% loss and...
STOCKS
CNN

Wall Street isn't sweating the mixed jobs report

New York (CNN Business) — America added far fewer jobs in September than expected, but investors didn't seem too disappointed: Stocks were mostly unchanged Friday as Wall Street took solace that the unemployment rate continues to drop after the pandemic-fueled spike last year. The Dow finished the day down nearly...
STOCKS
actionnewsjax.com

Wall Street drifts lower as jobs report sparks questions

U.S. stocks drifted lower in afternoon trading Friday after a weak jobs report raised questions about the Federal Reserve's timeline to pare back its immense support for markets. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% after wavering between small gains and losses in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell...
STOCKS
The Independent

Wall Street opens flat as September jobs report disappoints

U.S. stocks are opening mixed on Friday after a disappointing jobs report thudded onto Wall Street and raised questions about whether the Federal Reserve will change its timeline to pare back its support for markets. The S&P 500 was flat in early trading, on pace for a 1% gain for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite were also flat shortly after the open. Immediate reaction to the weak September jobs report saw Treasury yields fluctuate. Stocks of energy producers were leading the way after crude oil prices resumed their upward run.(asterisk)(asterisk)THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS...
STOCKS
Forbes

Everyone Is Urging SEC To Stop Public Pension Mismanagement, Looting By Wall Street

As public pensions across the nation continue to spiral downward, pension trustees and participants, unions, and taxpayers in states including Alabama, California, Florida, Kentucky, Illinois, Ohio, North Carolina and Rhode Island are increasingly raising their voices to urge the SEC to stop rampant mismanagement of pension investments and looting by Wall Street. While the SEC has been slow to respond to public pension stakeholders, last week the federal securities regulator surprisingly subpoenaed records from the $66 billion Pennsylvania state pension fund related to possible improper gifts exchanged between Wall Street firms and any representatives of the state pension or the state. (Earlier this year, the FBI and federal prosecutors launched a criminal probe of PSERS immediately after the fund’s board issued a statement revealing its doubts about the figure it endorsed in its most recent annual financial results.) The time for enhanced protection of state and local government pensions—often called the “dumbest investors in the room” by Wall Street—by securities regulators is decades overdue. Hopefully, the SEC will step-up scrutiny of mismanagement and fleecing by Wall Street of government worker retirement funds.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy