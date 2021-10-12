CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelosi, Harris host Israeli foreign minister after Dem spat over Iron Dome funds

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hosted Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday in the wake of infighting among Democrats over paying for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system. Pelosi (D-Calif.) welcomed Lapid for an early-afternoon photo op on Capitol Hill before he headed down Pennsylvania...

nypost.com

Doug Gavinski
8d ago

That poor man, to have to listen to those women for an extended period of time?? My prayers for a fast meeting. My countrymen and I apologize.

accountingtoday.com

3 moderate Dems ask Pelosi to pause global minimum tax work

Three moderate House Democrats are asking Speaker Nancy Pelosi to slow down a piece of President Joe Biden’s tax plan that would change the rules for the minimum levies that U.S. companies pay on their overseas income. The lawmakers are asking House leaders to wait on any change in international...
New York Post

Rep. Jayapal slams Nancy Pelsoi over infrastructure bill price cut

House Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal is slamming Speaker Nancy Pelosi after Pelosi admitted the Democratic Party-driven “human infrastructure” package will be cut and no longer hit a $3.5 trillion price point. In a campaign email sent out Tuesday titled, “Did you see what Nancy Pelosi said late last night?,”Jayapal’s...
FOXBusiness

AOC urges Schumer, Pelosi to keep immigration, housing funding intact in reconciliation bill

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called on Democratic leaders to ensure that funding for immigration reform and affordable housing remains in a sweeping reconciliation bill as party officials weigh across-the-board cuts to the multitrillion-dollar tax and spending package. In a Friday letter addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader...
Washington Examiner

Pelosi signals big spending package will shrink to $2 trillion

Facing intractable opposition from party centrists, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats will have to “make tighter decisions” on a massive social welfare spending package that is stalled in Congress. Pelosi, a California Democrat, acknowledged in a press conference Tuesday that the $3.5 trillion package planned by Democrats will have...
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Lapid

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary Blinken met today with Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, whom he welcomed to Washington for the Minister’s first official visit. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed a range of issues, including Iran, Syria, and the People’s Republic of China. Secretary Blinken and the Minister also discussed opportunities to enhance regional normalization efforts as well as energy and economic cooperation. The Secretary reiterated the Administration’s support for measures that enhance the prospects for a two-state solution and tangibly improve the lives of Palestinians and Israelis. The Secretary also underscored the ironclad U.S. commitment to Israel’s security.
speaker.gov

Pelosi Remarks at Photo Opportunity With His Excellency Yair Lapid, Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, State of Israel

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a photo opportunity today with His Excellency Yair Lapid, Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, ahead of a bipartisan leadership meeting. Below are the Speaker’s remarks:. Speaker Pelosi. Good afternoon, and it is a good afternoon...
Michigan Daily

A half-baked attempt to halt U.S. Iron Dome funding helps no one

Two weeks ago, the debate within the U.S. Congress about the proposed government funding bill was heavily covered. Most stories were concerned with the need to pass a budget in order to avoid a shutdown after Sept. 30 and a somewhat controversial proposal by House Democrats to raise the debt ceiling to avoid defaulting on payments for previously approved projects and policies. Lost in that shuffle, however, was the debate over a measure within the proposed U.S. funding bill that would continue funding for the Iron Dome Missile Defense system. This apparatus, employed extensively by the State of Israel since it was first used in 2011, has been instrumental in the Israeli military’s operations over the last decade. Funding for the Iron Dome is one of the central tangible features of the strategic defense cooperation between Israel and the United States.
