CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic Accidents

Rapper Bhad Bhabie pays tribute to Emani 22, who reportedly died at 22

By Brooke Kato
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleR&B singer Emani 22 was honored on social media after she reportedly died at age 22 in Los Angeles, though her passing has not been verified. While her family has yet to confirm her death, the Sun reported that rumors are circulating online that she may have been involved in a car crash.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Bhad Bhabie Says Her New Look Was A Test, & Everyone Failed Miserably

Body-shamers went after 18-year-old rapper Bhad Bhabie again this week after she posted a video of herself in a new wig and heavy make-up, cracking jokes about being the highest-paid member of her family despite being the "biggest disappointment." Social media users quickly jumped into her comments and made disrespectful, hateful comments about her look, telling the teenager that she looks like a 35-year-old woman, a drag queen, a less attractive version of Cardi B, and more. The remarks were pretty vile to sift through and according to Bhabie, the entire video was a test to see if her bullies would re-appear, and they failed the test.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Emani 22: 5 Things To Know About The R&B Singer Who Sadly Died At 22

Up-and-coming singer Emani 22 has tragically passed away. As friends like Bhad Bhabie pay tribute to her, here’s everything you need to know about the young musician. Emani 22 has died at the age of 22, her producer J Maine confirmed to People. The up-and-coming singer, born Emani Johnson, was on the rise after dropping hits like “Feelings” and “Inside” featuring rapper Trippie Redd. “Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in,” J Maine told the outlet on October 14. “I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was ‘The Color Red.’ The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I’d ever see her again.” Here’s 5 things to know about her.
MUSIC
HOT 97

RIP: R&B Singer Emani 22 Reportedly Dies In Car Crash

Emani 22 whose real name is Emani Johnson has reportedly passed away at age 22. According to reports, the singer passed away following a car crash. Rapper Bhad Bhabie wrote a message to her late friend via Instagram. “I don’t even know what to say…This doesn’t even feel real. I used to spend almost everyday with you,” she wrote. “You taught me so many things. You are my inspiration for many things (hair,nails, style, etc) my big sister. I’m gonna miss you so much.”
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diplo
Person
Bhad Bhabie
hotnewhiphop.com

Bhad Bhabie Vents About Strained Relationship With Her Mother

Five years ago, Bhad Bhabie became a pop culture phenomenon when she was a guest on Dr. Phil and uttered her now-infamous catchphrase, "Catch me outside, how 'bout that?" She was on the show with her mother, Barbara, who detailed how much of a nightmare the then-thirteen-year-old was. Bhabie is now eighteen years old, and she's speaking out about the issues she has with her mother, venting on Instagram Live.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Complex

R&B Artist Emani 22 Dead at Age 22, Bhad Bhabie Among Friends to Pay Tribute to Late Singer

R&B artist Emani 22, a rising artist who had worked with the likes of Trippie Redd and Bhad Bhabie among others, has died at age 22. In a statement shared with People, Emani 22’s frequent producer J Maine confirmed that she passed away. "Emani 22 was a wonderful individual that literally brightened up any room she was in," said Maine. "I worked on music with her, and helped her put together her last project which was The Color Red. The way we worked together was effortless, we just understood each other. It hurts so bad to know that the last time I saw her was the last time I'd ever see her again.”
MUSIC
HOT 97

Bhad Bhabie Speaks On Plastic Surgery She’s Had, Shuts Down Claims That She Had Her Face ‘Reconstructed’

Bhad Bhabie is addressing plastic surgeries rumors once again. We previously reported that Bhabie shared a new video via TikTok. In the video, the young rapper is rocking a new hair color, it also looks like she switched up her makeup look. She’s holding two handful of luxury Chanel purses, and joked about being the top earner in her family despite being the “disappointment of the family.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Ai#Goth#Auntie#Alannatheballer
Complex

Doja Cat Surpasses Drake as Rapper with Most Monthly Spotify Listeners

Doja Cat has eclipsed Drake as the rapper with the most monthly listeners on Spotify. Doja clocked in over 300k more listeners than Drake for a monthly total of 63.6m, while Drake garnered 63.3m, according to the Spotify app. Lil Nas X also had more listeners than Drake, with over...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Ex-BMF Leader JBo Drags Rapper Bleu DaVinci For 50 Cent Threats

50 Cent’s latest STARZ television series, Black Mafia Family, is in full swing, but some former members of the drug trafficking and money laundering empire aren’t that excited about it. Rapper Bleu DaVinci, who was the sole artist on the BMF Entertainment label in the early 2000s, warned 50 Cent...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ashanti Breaks Silence On Her ‘Weird’ & Unexpected Reunion With Ex Nelly At ‘Verzuz’ Event

After that viral Verzuz encounter with ex Nelly, Ashanti dished the details about the rendezvous and how she really felt about the unexpected reunion. When Ja Rule and Fat Joe went head-to-head during a Verzuz Battle at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater on Sept. 14, their performance wasn’t the only drama the fans took in that night. Ashanti, the R&B princess who ruled the mid-2000s, played for both teams, singing some of her hits with Ja Rule while also performing “What’s Luv?” with both artists. Meanwhile, her ex, Nelly, was on Fat Joe’s team and ended up crossing the stage to give his ex a hug.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Struggling To Hide 'Bloated Body' After Pregnancy? Duchess Tried Hard Using These As Cover [Report]

Meghan Markle is suspected of hiding her post-pregnancy body by using unflattering, baggy clothes to soften her silhouette. After getting spotted by paparazzi in New York City, a report talked about how the Duchess of Sussex is trying so hard to cover up and hide her figure using strategically picked outfits. However, some of the publications have claimed that Meghan has epically failed to hide anything from the public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy