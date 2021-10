Mayoral candidates Annissa-Essaibi-George and Michelle Wu clashed in their first head-to-head debate over a range of topics from rent control to policing. Despite periodic prodding by WBZ moderator Jon Keller to jab at each other, both candidates for the most part stuck to their normal scripts, answering each question about a big issue of the city — be it housing affordability, Mass and Cass, the coronavirus pandemic — by stating how they believed it was indeed an important topic and then declaring that “urgency” and “action” were needed.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO